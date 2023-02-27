AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- Albert Breer of SI.com expects the Bengals to get trade inquiries for WR Tee Higgins this offseason.
- Breer explains that it isn’t as though Cincinnati wouldn’t want to keep Higgins, but with Ja’Marr Chase going to need a massive contract, it could be tough to keep both on market-value deals.
- Breer mentions that the Bengals could be better of with a receiver prospect such as Jordan Addison, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, or Quentin Johnston for the next four years than just one more year with Higgins.
Ravens
- Jeff Zrebiec notes that the Ravens like S Chuck Clark but have a lot of money wrapped up in safeties Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton and could save $3.64 million by moving on from Clark.
- Tom Pelissero reports that Ravens S coach D’Anton Lynn has finalized a deal with UCLA to become their new defensive coordinator.
Steelers
- Mark Kaboly lists several potential cap casualties for the Steelers, including QB Mitchell Trubisky, LB Myles Jack, and CB William Jackson.
- Kaboly adds that the Steelers would like to keep Trubisky but his cap hit is too high for a backup quarterback and added that Jackson is almost guaranteed to be released by the team.
