AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Zay Flowers, Steelers, Arthur Smith

Bengals

Bengals OL Cody Ford lined up in four different positions throughout the season, including left tackle, right tackle, left guard, and as an extra tight end. Ford expressed his willingness to play wherever he’s asked.

“It wasn’t easy. Nothing is easy these days … Where ever they want me to play, I’m going to try and master that position at that time. That’s where I’m always at,” Ford said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site.

Ford commented that having an understanding of HC Zac Taylor‘s playbook and trusting technique has been a big part of his success.

“Knowing the playbook helps out a lot,” Ford said. “Trusting technique. Knowing the technique we were coached. Just applying those things, that really eased the stress about flipping sides, flipping positions.”

Ford said he feels much more comfortable lining up on the left side and mentioned how he had a difficult time play right tackle in his one appearance at the position.

“Just the way I feel on the left side versus the way I feel on the right is completely different,” Ford said. “Being back over there was really weird. Early in the week, I was trying to figure out my stance. Everything was just off. Maybe a lot of it had to do with just being on the left side for a consistent number of weeks and not just flipping back and forth. I would do drills on the left, drills on the right. Flip back and forth. Once I was filling in for Orlando, there was no reason to go to the right because I focused on the left. Then when I got promoted at left guard, there was no reason to go back to the right and do drills over there. Playing the right side was a little funky over there.”

Ravens

Jamison Hensley notes Ravens WR Zay Flowers (knee) was their only player to not participate in Thursday’s practice.

(knee) was their only player to not participate in Thursday’s practice. Flowers also did not participate in Friday’s practice and was officially listed as doubtful.

Steelers

Steelers OC Arthur Smith enters the offseason as a candidate for head coaching vacancies around the league, having completed interviews with the Bears and Jets so far. LT Dan Moore Jr. thinks Smith’s approach throughout the season clearly showed he had “something to prove” following his downfall as the Falcons’ head coach from 2021-2023.

“The way he approached our meetings, the way that he interacted with us, you could just tell he had something to prove,” Moore said, via Connor Orr of SI. “Very similar to everyone in that room coming from our team. We bought into what he was saying and it worked for us.”

Moore recalled a 10-yard touchdown run by RB Najee Harris against the Jets in October, saying Smith specifically called it to take advantage of Harris’ running style.

“[That call] put the dagger in ‘em,” Moore said.