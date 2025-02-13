AFC Notes: Bengals WR Jermaine Burton Evicted Again, Browns Roster Decisions, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals WR Jermaine Burton is facing his second eviction in two months and is scheduled to appear in front of a judge regarding a lawsuit filed against him over $2,500. (WKRC)

Browns

Zac Jackson of The Athletic looks at some of the Browns’ impending free agents and starts by noting the team is more than $38 million over the projected 2025 salary cap, with impending decisions on restructuring the contract of QB Deshaun Watson and a potential trade of DE Myles Garrett looming.

Jackson also points to the contracts of players such as OT Jack Conklin, DT Dalvin Tomlinson, and DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. He adds the team could shop Tomlinson and Okoronkwo while looking to restructure the deal with Conklin to lower his current cap number of $19.1 million.

The Browns are likely to release S Juan Thornhill, per Jackson. It also remains to be seen what they will do with RB Nick Chubb, who will have many questions surrounding a possible return such as his health and willingness to provide the team with a hometown discount.

Due to the fact that he decided he wasn't healthy enough to play when the team felt otherwise, Jackson doesn't see LT Jedrick Wills being back with the Browns and expects him to sign a one-year deal elsewhere provided that he is medically cleared.

As for WR Elijah Moore, Jackson feels he isn't good enough to be a starter on most teams and will wind up signing a one-year deal with another team.

Browns QB Jameis Winston is another player who Jackson sees going elsewhere on a one-year deal as a backup, given that his interception issues will likely prevent him from ever becoming a starter again.

The team could also move on from TE Jordan Akins, who turns 33 in April when the team will have a chance to grab a player from what is considered a deep tight end class.

, who turns 33 in April when the team will have a chance to grab a player from what is considered a deep tight end class. One player Jackson thinks could re-sign is OT James Hudson, who could return on a one-year deal as a cheap backup option at tackle for the team.

Ravens

The Ravens fell short of the Super Bowl after losing to the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. When asked what Baltimore is missing, S Kyle Hamilton responded they have “everything” they need to win a title.

“I’ve had so many people ask me what the Ravens are missing. I’m like, literally nothing,” Hamilton said, via Kevin Eck of the team’s site. “We have everything you want to win a championship. It’s just we haven’t been playing well when we got to the point that we need to win. There’s no excuses for that. It’s just offense, defense, special teams, we have to do better.”

Hamilton thinks they struggled to play from behind against Buffalo given they rarely were losing in games during the regular season.

“During the regular season every year I’ve been here it seems like we get in a groove and there’s like a six-week stretch where we’re just blowing people out, and I think we sometimes struggle with playing from behind because we don’t do it a lot,” Hamilton said. “So in the playoffs, on the road, hostile environment, playing from behind was just unusual territory, so we have to lock in that much more. Obviously don’t plan on playing from behind in the future, but if it does happen, we have to be able to respond correctly and just execute.”

Hamilton reflected on their loss to the Bills, saying their defense didn’t start the game well after allowing Buffalo to score in their first drive of the game.

“Specifically on this Bills game, we had a couple turnovers, our defense didn’t start well. Offense came out and scored on the first drive and we gave up a touchdown right back. We don’t want it to fall on our offense to have to go down and score; we want it to be on the defense to get that stop and win the game for us. Both sides of the ball, obviously it’s going to be a tough offseason to have to live with that. But we have another year and hopefully right that wrong.”

The Ravens Donald D’Alesio as their defensive backs coach. ( are hiring Chiefs safeties coachas their defensive backs coach. ( Tom Pelissero