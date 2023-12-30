AFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Mike McDaniel, Sean McDermott, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel is “optimistic” about S Jevon Holland‘s (knee) availability for Week 17 barring any setbacks in practice: “Biggest thing is him not having any setbacks today,” per Barry Jackson.

Patriots

Patriots WR Demario Douglas explained he often studies film of former New England receivers like Julian Edelman, Troy Brown, and Deion Branch.

“Yeah, for sure,” Douglas said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “It’ll be in the little clips. I’ll see Edelman, Troy, Deion. Some of the GOATs that have been through here. Watching them, it helped me with my game, also.”

Douglas examines how Edelman, Brown, and Branch ran their routes and the “little things that they do.”

“Their routes,” Douglas said. “How they run their routes. How they became successful. The little things that they do, how they come off the ball, stuff like that.”

Douglas added he’s put in a lot of work off the field and feels he needs to work harder given he’s a smaller receiver.

“I’ve been working,” Douglas said. “When nobody sees, I’ve been working. Since before the draft process, I’ve been working hard. I feel like I have to work a little bit harder just because of my (5-foot-8) height and stuff, but I feel like it’s coming to be good — great.”

Patriots HC Bill Belichick had high praise of backup QB Nathan Rourke : “Attentive. Sharp kid. Works hard… Comes early, stays late… He hasn’t had a lot of reps running our offense, but he’s had some,” via Mark Daniels.

had high praise of backup QB : “Attentive. Sharp kid. Works hard… Comes early, stays late… He hasn’t had a lot of reps running our offense, but he’s had some,” via Mark Daniels. Belichick is confident WR Kayshon Boutte will play in Week 17 after missing Thursday’s practice for a personal reason: “Yeah, I think he’s all set,” via Doug Kyed.

will play in Week 17 after missing Thursday’s practice for a personal reason: “Yeah, I think he’s all set,” via Doug Kyed. New England officially ruled out WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) from Sunday’s game, via Mike Reiss.