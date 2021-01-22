AFC Notes: Bills, Colts, Patriots

Bills

Chiefs HC Andy Reid had high praise for Bills HC Sean McDermott, who cut his teeth in coaching on Reid’s staff with the Eagles. Reid believes the job McDermott has done with the Bills, getting them back to the AFC title game for the first time this millennium, merits the coach of the year award.

“Look forward to the challenge of playing the Bills. Good football team, well-coached. Sean’s done a tremendous job there. He’s got really good coordinators, head-coach caliber coordinators there. They’re just a very good football team,” Reid said via USA Today’s Nick Wojton. “It’s tremendous. He deserves to be coach of the year. He’s really done a nice job with that whole program.”

The two teams faced off before back in Week 6. But in that game, a 26-17 Chiefs win, the Bills tried their hardest to avoid making it a shootout, staying in a two-high shell the entire game to try and make the Chiefs run the ball instead of passing it, which they did to great effect. Bills QB Josh Allen had 27 passing attempts which was one of his lowest marks of the season. Bills S Jordan Poyer says to expect a different approach this time.

“The first time we played them, we definitely wanted to limit the explosives, so we were playing two high safeties the whole game, inviting them to run the ball,” Poyer said via Mark Gaughan of the Buffalo News. “I think we’ll be a little more aggressive. Be able to show up in the run game, but also get back in their deep passing game.”

