AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Dolphins’ CB Byron Jones told reporters that he thinks no differently of CB Xavien Howard as he tries to secure a more fruitful contract, adding that Howard deserves to be paid what he is worth.

“I didn’t mind because truthfully, man, the guy is one of the best,” Jones said of Howard, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. “The guy had 10 interceptions last year. There is no secret to his impact on the defense and his impact on the team. When a guy has a season like that, he’s the freaking best. I understand what he’s trying to do. That’s my boy. We played a lot of hard snaps last year together. We’ve bonded close together, so I understand the business. I understand what he’s trying to do. Obviously, we’d love to have him here, but there are no hard feelings. I’m not scared of facts. The dude is the best. There is no question about that. Last year we gave him all of the hard covers and he showed up. Not only did he show up, but he also excelled at those, too. He didn’t get cupcake interceptions. He went and got those — with one hand, high-pointing the ball. He made his money. He earned it definitely.”

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports Dolphins’ G D.J. Fluker had a knee issue that required surgery and that he will be released by the team in a few weeks when he is healthy.

Howard said there are no new updates in regards to his trade request or contract status: "I hope it gets better. It's a process. I'm hearing this and hearing that but nothing is getting done right now." (Joe Schad)

Jets

Jets S Marcus Maye said he isn’t thinking about whether he will re-sign with the team in the offseason.

“I’ve got 17 weeks to be the best that I can be — and once we get to that point [next offseason], we’ll cross that line again,” Maye said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com.

HC Robert Saleh understands the situation that Maye is in.

“Marcus is a professional. He’s been playing for a while … so he’s been through it,” Saleh said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “He’s seen the business side of it. And just like every player, he’s got full control over the way he shows up to work every single day and he’s got full control over what he puts on tape, and what he’s put on tape is pretty good.”