AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane and DC Leslie Frazier praised the play of CB Levi Wallace, who stepped up for the team when CB Tre’Davious White was lost for the season due to a torn ACL.

“[Wallace] tested the waters last year, we were able to get him back. He’s a guy we’ll definitely talk to and would love to get him back if he wants to be back,” Beane said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

“Just watching Levi fill that void in some ways that we lost with Tre’Davious’ leadership,” Frazier said. “He’s been really steady for us, he’s made a number of plays in the absence of Tre’Davious.”

Beane said that the team would be willing to continue to build their defensive line this offseason, while HC Sean McDermott wants the team to continue and develop players centered around QB Josh Allen.

“I’m always going to put resources in the front,” Beane said. “That’s just how I believe it should be built. Don’t ever be shocked if you see us trying to add there, free agency or the draft at any point.”

“What we really have to do is develop some of those young players so that we can continue to affect the quarterback,” McDermott said. “And that will be a goal of ours — will continue to be a goal.”

Bob Babich is retiring after 34 years of coaching and his son Bobby Babich is expected to move from S coach in order to replace him as LB coach. ( Bills LB coachis retiring after 34 years of coaching and his sonis expected to move from S coach in order to replace him as LB coach. ( Sal Capaccio

Jets

DJ Bien-Aime of the NY Daily News lists a trio of potential trade targets for the Jets to address their need at wide receiver, starting with Falcons WR Calvin Ridley who many think will want a “fresh start” outside of Atlanta.

who many think will want a “fresh start” outside of Atlanta. Bien-Aime writes if the Panthers move on from WR Robby Anderson , the veteran’s preferred destination is the Jets, per a source. Anderson likes Jets QB Zach Wilson and feels like he has unfinished business in New York.

, the veteran’s preferred destination is the Jets, per a source. Anderson likes Jets QB and feels like he has unfinished business in New York. Bien-Aime adds it’s unknown how the Jets would feel about a reunion. Anderson’s $10 million base salary for 2022 might impact that.

Finally, he adds if the Cowboys decide to move on from WR Amari Cooper to save money, the Jets could probably trade for him for relatively little to give Dallas an alternative to just releasing him.