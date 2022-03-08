AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
Bills GM Brandon Beane talked about having both OC Ken Dorsey and QB coach Joe Brady working with QB Josh Allen for the upcoming season.
“It’s always good to have familiarity, but it’s always good to have a challenge and bring in new ideas as well. That was the thought with Joe,” Beane said, via BillsWire.com.
Dolphins
- NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reports the Dolphins have an interest in Buccaneers pending free-agent C Ryan Jensen.
- The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson believes if TE Mike Gesicki files a grievance to be paid as a wide receiver under the franchise tag and wins, the Dolphins would remove the tag and allow him to become an unrestricted free agent rather than pay the $18.4 million tag.
- Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams met with the Dolphins at the Combine. (Thor Nystrom)
Jets
The jury is out on Jets QB Zach Wilson after a rocky rookie season but New York can still stack the deck in favor of their young signal caller by adding to his supporting cast. Tight end was a big hole in 2021 and Jets HC Robert Saleh wants to change that in 2022.
“It does help everybody. I don’t care where you get the weapon from. There’s an old saying that you’re only as good as your third receiver. Well, that doesn’t mean three wide receivers. It’s three skill guys,” Saleh said via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv. “Adding to that aspect where you have guys that can win one-on-one coverage in a critical situation whether it be the tight end or a back or a receiver, all help a quarterback… Obviously at that tight end spot there are some players in free agency and there are some really good ones in the draft. It’s just a matter of evaluating and continuing to go through this process to see the direction that we go.”
- Vacchiano lists pending free-agent TEs Zach Ertz and Evan Engram as big upgrades at the position for the Jets if they can land one.
- Vacchiano reports the Jets were impressed by Colorado State TE Trey McBride at the Senior Bowl but are also looking at other tight ends such as Coastal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely, Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar, Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer and Ohio State’s Jeremy Ruckert.
- The New York Jets were among the teams that reached out to the Falcons for WR Calvin Ridley. (Connor Hughes)
- Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux met with the Jets at the Combine. (Thor Nystrom)
- The Jets hired Dan Shamash, who spent the last four seasons with the Chargers. His official title with the team will be Situational Football/Game Management Coordinator. (Brian Costello)
Patriots
- According to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, Patriots RB James White is recovered from the hip injury that knocked him out of the 2021 season and plans to play in 2022.
- In addition to White, Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower, S Devin McCourty and WR Matthew Slater all plan on playing in 2022, per NFL Media’s Michael Giardi. All are pending free agents.
- Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams met with the Patriots at the Combine. (Thor Nystrom)
- USC DE Drake Jackson had a formal Combine interview with the Patriots and talked to HC Bill Belichick. (Khari Thompson)
- The Patriots met with Texas A&M LB Aaron Hansford at the Combine, following up on another meeting from the Senior Bowl. (Andrew Callahan)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!