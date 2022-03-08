AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills Bills GM Brandon Beane talked about having both OC Ken Dorsey and QB coach Joe Brady working with QB Josh Allen for the upcoming season. “It’s always good to have familiarity, but it’s always good to have a challenge and bring in new ideas as well. That was the thought with Joe,” Beane said, via BillsWire.com. Dolphins NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reports the Dolphins have an interest in Buccaneers pending free-agent C Ryan Jensen .

. The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson believes if TE Mike Gesicki files a grievance to be paid as a wide receiver under the franchise tag and wins, the Dolphins would remove the tag and allow him to become an unrestricted free agent rather than pay the $18.4 million tag.

Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams met with the Dolphins at the Combine. (Thor Nystrom)

The jury is out on Jets QB Zach Wilson after a rocky rookie season but New York can still stack the deck in favor of their young signal caller by adding to his supporting cast. Tight end was a big hole in 2021 and Jets HC Robert Saleh wants to change that in 2022.

“It does help everybody. I don’t care where you get the weapon from. There’s an old saying that you’re only as good as your third receiver. Well, that doesn’t mean three wide receivers. It’s three skill guys,” Saleh said via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv. “Adding to that aspect where you have guys that can win one-on-one coverage in a critical situation whether it be the tight end or a back or a receiver, all help a quarterback… Obviously at that tight end spot there are some players in free agency and there are some really good ones in the draft. It’s just a matter of evaluating and continuing to go through this process to see the direction that we go.”

