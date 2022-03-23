AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- The Bills signed RB Duke Johnson to a one-year, $1.272 million deal that includes $377,500 guaranteed, a $127,500 signing bonus, and a salary of $1.12million. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Bills converted $1.5 million of C Mitch Morse‘s 2022 base salary into a bonus, cutting it from $3.14 million to $1.64 million. (Joe Buscaglia)
- The Bills contract with LB Marquel Lee is for one year at $1.187 million and includes a $152,500 signing bonus, and a base salary of $1.015 million, $100,000 of which is guaranteed. (Wilson)
Dolphins
- Dolphins new LT Terron Armstead didn’t sign quite the eye-popping deal people expected but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler speculates he might have been willing to take less money to be in Miami.
- Had Miami missed on Armstead, Fowler mentions there was some interest in Packers free agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
- Armstead’s five-year, $87.5 million max value deal includes $43.37 million guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)
Jets
- The Athletic’s Connor Hughes writes the Jets have wanted to add a wide receiver this offseason but for various reasons it has not yet worked out.
- Falcons WR Calvin Ridley‘s gambling suspension eliminated him as an option, Hughes says Jets GM Joe Douglas didn’t want to take on WR Amari Cooper‘s contract, and while they liked Chargers WR Mike Williams, he was never available. And of course, Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill picked the Dolphins over the Jets.
- Regarding the available free agent options, Hughes says the Jets weren’t interested in Rams WR Allen Robinson, former Titans WR Julio Jones or Jaguars WR Christian Kirk because they viewed each respectively as more of a big slot, too old and injury-prone and too expensive.
- Hughes thinks the Jets are more likely to look for an eventual No. 1 receiver in the draft now, adding they see Corey Davis as a No. 2 and Elijah Moore as best in the slot.
- The other major need the Jets want to address is the interior defensive line, and Hughes lists Akiem Hicks, Linval Joseph and Sheldon Richardson as options they could bring in before the draft.
- In the draft, Hughes expects the Jets to consider an edge rusher, safety and tackle in the first couple of rounds.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Jets didn’t want to leave this offseason without addressing tight end and two other targets were Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz and Jaguars TE Evan Engram.
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini gets the sense Douglas looked into a potential trade for Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf, who Seattle is not making available.
- Jets TE Tyler Conklin‘s three-year, $20.25 million deal includes a $5.065 million signing bonus, his $1.035 million salary in 2022 is guaranteed, while his $6.1 million salary in 2023 and 2024 are non-guaranteed. He can earn another 38,235 in per-game active roster bonuses and an annual $250,000 receptions incentive. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Jets invited Rutgers WR Bo Melton to their local prospect workout day. (Mike Kaye)
Patriots
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions Buccaneers WR Russell Gage was a prime target for the Patriots but they weren’t comfortable matching the three years and $30 million he got from Tampa Bay.
- Fowler adds the Patriots will want to protect the compensatory picks they’re scheduled to receive, so not to expect any big splashes for a bit, although they could explore the trade market.
- Patriots RB James White‘s two-year, $5 million deal includes $500,000 of his $1.16 million salary in 2022 guaranteed, while his $1.32 million salary in 2023 is non-guaranteed. He’s owed $75,000 on Aug. 1, 2022 and up to $550,000 on the third day of the 2023 league year if on the roster for over 10 games next season. (Aaron Wilson)
- He can also earn $70,000 in per-game roster bonuses in 2022, $40,000 in per-game bonuses in 2023, and another $1 million annual incentive.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!