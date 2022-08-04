AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia notes Bills WR Jamison Crowder returned to practice but worked with the second team at slot receiver while WR Isaiah McKenzie continued to take the first-team reps at that spot.

Camp is only halfway over so Buscaglia says the competition isn't over. However, if McKenzie can continue to be consistent and stack good practices, his explosiveness and speed give him an edge over Crowder.

Bills HC Sean McDermott said S Jordan Poyer (elbow) is still out for the next 1-2 weeks: “Poyer remains out. It’ll be a week or two. We’ll have to see.” (Chris Brown)

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has been impressed with the extent HC Mike McDaniel is going to tailor the offense to the personnel and gave a recent example.

“I think that’s the cool thing this year, too, is we have a lot of open conversations with our quarterback room, with the head coach, with the receivers. And it’s really dependent on what we like in the quarterback room,” Tagovailoa said in a presser Wednesday. “If a route is drawn a certain way and that’s how Mike has been running it for 17 years and we say, you know, through our experiences the past two years — just giving an example, I like this play ran this way, I feel more comfortable with this play ran that way. I mean, without hesitation, he’s going to do that to the liking of our room.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh recently gave QB Joe Flacco high praise, saying he still thought he was talented enough to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. That’s obviously not his role in New York, however, as he’s being counted on to be a veteran backup and give QB Zach Wilson the benefit of his experience as a 37-year-old former Super Bowl-winning passer. “That’s my role, and I embrace it,” Flacco said via the New York Post’s Mark Cannizzaro. “It keeps you engaged, keeps you a part of the team. I’m not just willing to do it, but excited to do it.” But… “I still think I have that ability to start,” Flacco said. “It’s good to hear people say that — especially people that are close to the situation. I do believe I am still good enough to be a starting quarterback. That’s what still drives me to work hard and be the best I can.”

Patriots offensive assistant Matt Patricia provided some insight to the team’s committee approach offensively, adding that everyone brings expertise and it’s a joint responsibility.

“As an offensive staff, we really try to split the meetings and everyone tries to input in different areas, so that it’s not always the same person up there all the time giving all the information,” Patricia said, via Patriots Wire. “I think everyone has little areas of expertise and part of it — as a coach and developing coaches — you want them to grow, too. You want them to get up in front of the room and present an area — maybe run game, the pass protection, the routes. We really just look at it as a shared responsibility right now.”

Patricia said that while input is taken across the board, HC Bill Belichick has the final say on any moves.

“I think we have an established culture here where we understand there’s input that comes from across the board,” Patricia said. “Certainly where it’s a hard decision that needs to be made, our head coach (Belichick) here is involved in all aspects of the game and has an expertise above anybody else — to be honest with you — in all those areas.”