AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- The Athletic did a mock trade exercise regarding Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey, with beat reporters for each team role-playing as general managers. The 49ers, Bills and Rams were the interested teams.
- Buffalo’s offer was a 2024 fourth-round pick and either RB Zack Moss and a 2023 second or RB James Cook and a 2023 third.
- Panthers beat reporter Joe Person, standing in for GM Scott Fitterer, was underwhelmed by these options and believes Fitterer would be as well. He says it’s important for the Panthers to at least get one first-round pick and thinks there’s a chance teams could sweeten their offers closer to the trade deadline.
Dolphins
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said WR Jaylen Waddle won’t practice on Wednesday but is optimistic about his availability for Week 7: “I don’t expect to see much from him today.” (Barry Jackson)
- McDaniel said tests on seventh-round QB Skylar Thompson‘s thumb injury came back “more positive than negative” and he’ll be able to play “sooner rather than later.” (Adam Beasley)
- Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said he doesn’t remember much after his concussion in Week 4 against the Bengals, including being carted off of the field or being at the hospital: “I don’t remember much.” (Beasley)
- Tagovailoa said that he tries to be a playmaker and doesn’t like throwing the ball away: “I’ve always been a person who tries to make something happen… Throwing the ball away hasn’t been something I’ve done in the past really well.” (Beasley)
Jets
- Jets HC Robert Saleh said first-round DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) is still out and is hopeful he’ll return for Week 8. (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Saleh said QB Zach Wilson is having “a really good start” to his season and isn’t concerned about the quarterback: “We’re not worried about Zach.” (Rich Cimini)
Patriots
- According to PFF’s Doug Kyed, Patriots QB Mac Jones is at about “85-90 percent” health as of Tuesday afternoon and is pushing to play this week. However, that determination will be made by the medical staff.
- Kyed goes on to say a source told him that while Patriots HC Bill Belichick may or may not be serious about sticking with fourth-round QB Bailey Zappe, it would be best for Jones to interpret it that way: “Competition is a good thing.”
- He adds there aren’t any concerns about Jones’ attitude or level of commitment.
- Regarding former first-round WR N’Keal Harry, who is now with the Bears, Belichick said things “just didn’t work out” for Harry in New England: “Everybody tried, it just didn’t work out. [He’s a] big, talented kid.” (Zack Cox)
- Patriots S Cody Davis will undergo season-ending knee surgery on Wednesday. (Ian Rapoport)
