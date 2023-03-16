AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Bills S Jordan Poyer said he needed a few weeks to decompress following the season and initially contemplated retirement: “The day after the game, I was like, ‘F this, I’m done.’ I knew that if I just had some time to get my body right, I’d be perfectly fine,” per Katherine Fitzgerald.
- When asked if he was surprised to return to Buffalo as a free agent this offseason, Poyer responded: “50-50,” via Joe Buscaglia.
- Bills LG Connor McGovern said he’s feeling “very comfortable” at left guard after never playing the role consistently until last season. (Joe Buscaglia)
- Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz, who’s seen as a strong candidate to go in the first round of the draft, is getting a lot of interest from the Bills. (Tony Pauline)
Dolphins
- New Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey thinks Miami is the “best group I’ve been a part of” on paper: “On paper, this is the best group I’ve been a part of … We can speak it as much as we want to, we still have to go prove it,” per Marcel Louis-Jacques.
- Dolphins TE Eric Saubert‘s one-year, $1.685 million deal includes a $350,000 signing bonus, $500,000 of his $1.08 million salary is guaranteed, and he can earn $15,000 in per-game roster bonuses, via Aaron Wilson.
- Dolphins OT Geron Christian‘s one-year, $1.08 million deal includes $200,000 of his salary guaranteed. (Wilson)
- According to Barry Jackson, although Miami has been exploring the right tackle market they are still confident in RT Austin Jackson.
- In the end, Jackson expects the Dolphins to bring in competition for Jackson this offseason.
- Michigan DE Mike Morris is scheduled to interview with Miami in the near future, per Justin Melo.
Jets
- The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt writes the Jets still have some potential moves to create cap space, including making enough room for QB Aaron Rodgers. The Jets can cut WR Corey Davis, restructure LB C.J. Mosley and DE Carl Lawson, and also potentially cut S Jordan Whitehead, S Ashtyn Davis or CB Bryce Hall.
- That would also potentially make space for more of Rodgers’ former teammates like WR Randall Cobb, TE Marcedes Lewis or OT Billy Turner.
- Rosenblatt mentions the Jets still need a starting center, and while Connor McGovern remains available, that probably shows New York is ready to move on. He adds former Titans C Ben Jones is available and his OL coach in Tennessee, Keith Carter, holds the same position with the Jets now.
- Other needs include defensive tackle, safety and linebacker, per Rosenblatt.
- The Jets were trying to land DT Fletcher Cox before he re-signed with the Eagles. (Dianna Russini)
- Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz has a top 30 visit set up with the Jets. New York will also do a workout with him in Minnesota. (Andrew Krammer)
Patriots
- The Patriots are not currently involved in TE Donald Parham‘s market despite a report. (Mark Daniels)
- Patriots OT Riley Reiff‘s one-year, $5 million deal includes a $2.7 million signing bonus, his $1.45 million base salary is fully guaranteed, $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses, and $4 million in playing time incentives, Doug Kyed.
- Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s three-year, $25.5 million deal includes a $7.9 million signing bonus and guaranteed salaries of $1.1 million in 2023 and $7 million in 2024, $1 million in per-game roster bonuses annually, and $7.5 million through incentives. (Kyed)
