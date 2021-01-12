AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport confirms Bills RB Zack Moss will miss the rest of the postseason with a high ankle sprain suffered on Saturday.
- Buffalo placed Moss on injured reserve on Tuesday and signed RB Devonta Freeman to the practice squad as depth.
- The Bills are hosting K Tristan Vizcaino for a tryout this week as an emergency kicker option in case of COVID-19. (Rapoport)
Dolphins
- Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald writes that Dolphins CB Xavien Howard changing agents to David Canter has potentially major ramifications.
- Salguero reports Canter was in the running to represent Howard in 2019 when he signed his current extension that made him the NFL’s highest-paid corner. However, Canter told him then that early deals don’t hold up and Howard now has been passed by a number of others, including teammate Byron Jones.
- He adds Howard will likely ask to make more than Jones at the very least and could potentially seek to become the NFL’s highest-paid corner at over $20 million a year after leading the NFL with 10 interceptions in 2020. A holdout is an option on the table for that.
- Salguero also mentions that from the Dolphins’ perspective, there’s nothing brewing right now about any potential trade package sending QB Tua Tagovailoa to the Texans for QB Deshaun Watson.
- If Watson does force a trade, the Athletic’s Aaron Reiss thinks the Dolphins, Panthers and 49ers would be the teams he’d be most interested in waiving his no-trade clause for to facilitate a deal.
- Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald looks at former Chargers’ HC Anthony Lynn as a potential offensive coordinator who has prior experience at the position and would fit in Miami under HC Brian Flores.
- The Dolphins were one of the two teams selected to coach the Senior Bowl this year along with the Panthers. (Field Yates)
Jets
- With interest from the Eagles looming, Alex Marvez reports the Jets could try to lock up 49ers DC Robert Saleh as their next head coach and not let him leave for other interviews.
- If Saleh were hired, Marvez mentions 49ers offensive assistant Mike LaFleur is a strong candidate to come with him as offensive coordinator.
- There are connections between former Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson and Jets’ GM Joe Douglas, yet Albert Breer of SI would be willing to bet the team goes in a different direction for their new head coaching hire.
- ESPN’s Field Yates expects Jets S Marcus Maye to earn a major contract this offseason, either on a long-term deal with the Jets or in free agency.
Patriots
- Per Josina Anderson, a Patriots source says the decision has not necessarily been made on QB Cam Newton‘s future in New England: “Long way from all those decisions.”
- ESPN’s Field Yates highlights Patriots G Joe Thuney as someone positioned to do well in free agency, with Yates adding Thuney could sign the richest contract ever for a guard.
