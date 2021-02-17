AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen has seen major improvement each year of his professional career, making huge strides from his rookie year to his second season and then from his second season to his breakout third year in 2020. Allen is almost a completely different player from his rookie season, going from a 52.2 completion percentage to nearly 70 percent this past year and just 10 passing touchdowns to almost 40. It makes the thought of what could be next intoxicating if you’re a Bills fan.

“Since we’ve drafted him, every year we’ve seen him evolve,” Bills owner Kim Pegula said via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “We’ve seen whatever kinds of areas that we felt he needed to improve upon, we saw him really work on that and to come to fruition in the next season. I’m just looking forward to seeing what that is going to be next year and how Josh evolves.”

Pegula noted how the Bills’ playoff loss in 2019 and the role Allen played in it fueled him this entire season. She expects falling short in the AFC title game this past season to have a similar effect on him.

“I think that really helped this year as we went even further in the playoffs,” she said. “The loss in the championship game, how does that fuel him and what are we going to see out of that next year?”

Dolphins

Jets

as a reclamation project. One AFC scouting director not in the market for a quarterback told Lombardo: “Sam Darnold has far more upside than . He also has less money on his contract. Plus, Wentz’s injury history is a major concern, and in that regard, Darnold has far less risk involved.” However, one NFC coach said: “Some team might look at Sam as a ‘buy low’ option and think they can fix him. But the reality is, Sam played very poorly last year. We haven’t evaluated the rookies completely yet, but I’d be inclined to look to the draft rather than to trade for Darnold.”

Patriots