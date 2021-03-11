AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn says the new deal for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott provides the benchmark for the Bills in their contract negotiations with QB Josh Allen. He adds Buffalo will wait until after the draft to start negotiations but it’s something they will want to get done sooner rather than later.
- Prescott will make $40 million per year and Fairburn says a deal for Allen will come in somewhere between Seahawks QB Russell Wilson‘s $35 million a year and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes‘ $45 million per year.
- Looking ahead, Fairburn notes Bills DT Star Lotulelei is potentially on the chopping block as soon as next offseason even with a higher dead cap hit than savings if he doesn’t play well in 2021.
- Bills’ assistant offensive line coach Terry Heffernan announced that he has resigned from Buffalo to accept Stanford’s offensive line coach job. (Chris Brown)
- The Bills had a virtual predraft meeting with UCLA RB/WR Demetric Felton. (Justin Melo)
Dolphins
- According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have promoted ST coordinator Danny Crossman to assistant head coach in addition to his current role.
- In other rotations of the Dolphins’ coaching staff, Miami named quality control coach Mike Judge as tight ends assistant, former OLBs coach Austin Clark moves to defensive line coach, defensive line assistant Rob Leonard assumes OLBs coach, assistant Charles Burks is now the full-time cornerbacks’ coach, and NC State assistant Shawn Flaherty was hired as an assistant offensive line coach. (Cameron Wolfe)
- Dolphins RBs coach Eric Studesville was among coaches leading drills for Clemson RB Travis Etienne at his Pro Day on Thursday. (Jim Nagy)
- Dolphins HC Brian Flores said their offensive play-calling duties are “not cemented” and it could be a collaborative measure between co-offensive coordinators Studesville and TEs coach George Godsey. (Armando Salguero)
- Flores believes the continuity with Studesville and Godsey as co-offensive coordinators will help the offensive line and Tagovailoa’s development: “Continuity was a big thing with that decision. I wanted that for Tua and the offensive linemen and the young players. Both of these guys are strong offensively.” (Josh Tolentino)
Jets
- The Athletic’s Connor Hughes notes the Jets likely won’t make a major investment at running back in free agency but they could add a veteran with experience in their new offense like Packers RB Jamaal Williams or 49ers RB Tevin Coleman.
- Hughes writes the Jets’ need at receiver is so big they should be involved in all of the top options, including Lions WR Kenny Golladay, Texans WR Will Fuller, Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Panthers WR Curtis Samuel and Titans WR Corey Davis.
- If New York needs to add another name to round out its depth chart or strikes out on the top options, Hughes points out 49ers WR Kendrick Bourne is someone new OC Mike LaFleur would have a lot of familiarity with.
- Patriots G Joe Thuney was one of the Jets’ top targets last year before he was tagged and Hughes expects the Jets to be willing to pay the cost it takes to sign him this year.
- Hughes says the Jets will have no shortage of potential edge rushers to go after, including Buccaneers OLB Shaq Barrett, Bengals DE Carl Lawson, Ravens OLB Yannick Ngakoue, Steelers OLB Bud Dupree and Lions DE Romeo Okwara.
- Hughes mentions former Saints LB Kwon Alexander could make sense for the Jets as they transition to a 4-3 defense, assuming he’s recovered from his torn Achilles last year.
- The Jets will not tender a contract to restricted free-agent LB Harvey Langi, who is expected to have suiters in the coming weeks. (Hughes)
- Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette will meet with the Jets (Justin Melo)
Patriots
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer expects the Patriots to trade veteran CB Stephon Gilmore if they are able to acquire a third-round pick and additional compensation in return for him. Although, Breer writes that teams may be hesitant to deal for Gilmore given they’d have to re-sign him to an extension.
- Breer could also see the Patriots approaching OT Marcus Cannon about a pay cut from his $6.35 million salary next season or even release him now that they’ve traded for OT Trent Brown.
- Former Patriots QBs coach Jedd Fisch, who is now with the University of Arizona, believes the best situation for veteran QB Cam Newton would be to re-sign with New England: “For Cam, the best opportunity for him would be to continue to be in that situation (in New England), of course.” (Albert Breer)
- The Patriots had a virtual predraft meeting with UCLA RB/WR Demetric Felton. (Justin Melo)