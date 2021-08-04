AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills 2020 fourth-round WR Gabriel Davis was a breakout player as a rookie, nearly leading Buffalo in touchdown receptions with seven and hauling in 35 passes for 599 yards. Buffalo ultimately elected to sign WR Emmanuel Sanders in free agency, potentially blocking Davis’ path to a larger role. But OC Brian Daboll says it’ll be good for Davis to continue to learn without as much pressure to produce.

“The receiver position is a tough position to play coming out of college. He was a productive player for us last year with all that we asked him to do,” Daboll said via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “He has all the traits that you look for — he’s smart, he’s tough, he’s big and he’s got, I’d say, game speed. Maybe it’s not a 4.3[-second] 40[-yard dash], but when he’s running out there, he can run by guys. It’s really helpful for him to watch guys like Stef and Bease and Sanders, watch their body language and how they get in and out of breaks. He does a really good job of watching the guys ahead of him and then can emulate it.”

Davis set himself apart as a rookie by learning all the receiver positions and Daboll is confident that should there be an injury, Davis can step in and take off with the opportunity.

“I’d say all the way through the offseason, he’s been a seasoned pro,” Daboll said. “Very fortunate to get him where we got him, he’ll continue to get better and better. He’s one of the guys that, if Stef gets a down day or something, you’re always like, ‘all right Gabe, get in there.’ You don’t need to tell him where he’s at, he just goes in and knows.”

Dolphins

Dolphins’ second-round S Jevon Holland says he is having no problem adapting to the NFL and knows that it is either sink or swim.

“I feel like I’m acclimating pretty quickly,” Holland said, via Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. “You’ve got to adapt or die, basically. That’s what coach says to us a lot, adapt or die. I’d rather adapt than die. I think I’m getting into it. I’ve never been a professional athlete before so being out here in practice just shows me the caliber of athletes that are out here and the competition and how intense it is. I feel like I’m doing alright. I’ve got a lot to improve on and I plan on doing that. Things pop up every day that I need to work on. Finding a role on the team that I can help the team and being somebody that the coaches can rely on. I feel like my skill set translates great. I’m doing the ‘TNTs,’ things that take no talent, making sure that I am emphasizing that and doing what the coach is asking me. It’s been great. It’s everything I’ve ever dreamed of so I’m loving it out here.”

NFL Media’s Cameron Wolfe is optimistic the Dolphins and CB Xavien Howard will be able to work things out regarding Howard’s contract, as they’re not too far apart as things stand right now. Wolfe says Howard wants a little more respect in the form of guarantees on his deal.

Jets

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline says the Jets are encouraged with the early returns of signing RT Morgan Moses . Pauline adds an extension before the end of the season isn’t out of the question, as New York signed Moses to just a one-year deal.

The New York Jets have announced that OL Cameron Clark has been diagnosed with a spinal cord contusion is expected to make a full recovery.

has been diagnosed with a spinal cord contusion is expected to make a full recovery. Clark’s father said his son is “fine” and will be kept in the hospital overnight for observation. He also said that there is no spinal cord damage and that Clark lost feeling in his legs initially but it returned in the ambulance. (Rich Cimini)

Jets first-round G Alijah Vera-Tucker sustained a non-serious pectoral injury, while DE Jabari Zuniga has a non-serious ankle issue. Meanwhile, RT Chuma Edoga will likely remain out longer with a knee issue. (Connor Hughes)

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jets worked out LB Corey Thompson on Tuesday.

Patriots

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels says there’s a stark difference for QB Cam Newton in his second year with the Patriots offense: “The game has slowed down for him. The offense makes a lot of sense. Like I said, there’s a lot less new learning for him.” (Ben Volin)

says there’s a stark difference for QB in his second year with the Patriots offense: “The game has slowed down for him. The offense makes a lot of sense. Like I said, there’s a lot less new learning for him.” (Ben Volin) Patriots WR coach Troy Brown has been impressed with WR N’Keal Harry ‘s attitude in training camp despite his trade request: “N’Keal came into camp with a great attitude, ready to go… and he’s done everything so far that we’ve asked him to do.” (NBC Sports Boston)

has been impressed with WR ‘s attitude in training camp despite his trade request: “N’Keal came into camp with a great attitude, ready to go… and he’s done everything so far that we’ve asked him to do.” (NBC Sports Boston) Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo on if he still aspires to be a head coach in the NFL after interviewing for the Eagles’ job during the offseason: “I definitely have aspirations. That is the goal. I think I can do it.” (Karen Guregian)