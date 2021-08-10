AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills OC Brian Daboll believes WR Emmanuel Sanders will be a good fit for Buffalo’s offense.

“He’s a smart veteran, has quickness, an ability to learn, can play multiple spots,” Daboll said, via BuffaloBills.com. “He can create separation. He’s been productive. Played with a lot of good quarterbacks. He’s been a really good teammate since he’s been here. I think he helps the receiver room in terms of an education for a young receiver, too.”

Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins gave second-round OL Liam Eichenberg reps at guard during training camp,but OL coach Lemuel Jeanpierre was non-committal on whether the move would be a permanent one.

“We’re not sure where he’s going to go,” Jeanpierre said, via Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. “It’s cool going to Chicago this week [for joint practices Wednesday and Thursday and a preseason game Saturday]. That’s a really good front, really good defense. This week answers a lot of those questions for me .. to know where you’re going with [Eichenberg]. Knowing where he’s going to be best is too early for me to say.”

While second-year DL Christian Wilkins has operated with the second-team behind DL Zach Sieler, DL coach Austin Clark reaffirmed that competition will ensue amongst all positions.

“There’s a daily competition between all our guys to become Miami Dolphin starters; that’s not just Zach and Christian,” Clark said. “Specifically those two, really fired up about them.”

Clark was asked if the team was trying to light a fire under Wilkins by operating him with the second unit.

“No, we’re trying to get guys reps in practice, working all kinds of combinations,” Clark said. “That’s all it is. It’s going to be by game plan. All these guys are going to play. Christian has done a nice job. Showed up in great shape. Used his hands a lot better in the run game. Starting to develop his pass rush arsenal.”

Dolphins WR coach Josh Grizzard said that WR Lynn Bowden needs to “take that jump in year two” following an inconsistent camp that saw the second-year WR struggle with focus drops.

“It’s trying to take that jump in Year 2 and focus on details and little things that ultimately lead to bigger plays,” Grizzard said. “Not making the same mistake twice, which he does a fairly good job of. He’s a gamer. Going against Chicago and Atlanta [in joint practices and games the next two weeks] is what brings out the best in him. I’m excited to see him next week.”