AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills OC Brian Daboll believes WR Emmanuel Sanders will be a good fit for Buffalo’s offense.
“He’s a smart veteran, has quickness, an ability to learn, can play multiple spots,” Daboll said, via BuffaloBills.com. “He can create separation. He’s been productive. Played with a lot of good quarterbacks. He’s been a really good teammate since he’s been here. I think he helps the receiver room in terms of an education for a young receiver, too.”
- Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky said he preferred to sign somewhere to compete for a starting job, but the right opportunity didn’t come up during free agency. However, he’s still happy to be in Buffalo so far. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
- Trubisky specifically mentioned he likes being wanted: “Nice to be in a place where people want you and care about you progressing as a person and a player.” (Thad Brown)
The Miami Dolphins gave second-round OL Liam Eichenberg reps at guard during training camp,but OL coach Lemuel Jeanpierre was non-committal on whether the move would be a permanent one.
“We’re not sure where he’s going to go,” Jeanpierre said, via Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. “It’s cool going to Chicago this week [for joint practices Wednesday and Thursday and a preseason game Saturday]. That’s a really good front, really good defense. This week answers a lot of those questions for me .. to know where you’re going with [Eichenberg]. Knowing where he’s going to be best is too early for me to say.”
While second-year DL Christian Wilkins has operated with the second-team behind DL Zach Sieler, DL coach Austin Clark reaffirmed that competition will ensue amongst all positions.
“There’s a daily competition between all our guys to become Miami Dolphin starters; that’s not just Zach and Christian,” Clark said. “Specifically those two, really fired up about them.”
Clark was asked if the team was trying to light a fire under Wilkins by operating him with the second unit.
“No, we’re trying to get guys reps in practice, working all kinds of combinations,” Clark said. “That’s all it is. It’s going to be by game plan. All these guys are going to play. Christian has done a nice job. Showed up in great shape. Used his hands a lot better in the run game. Starting to develop his pass rush arsenal.”
Dolphins WR coach Josh Grizzard said that WR Lynn Bowden needs to “take that jump in year two” following an inconsistent camp that saw the second-year WR struggle with focus drops.
“It’s trying to take that jump in Year 2 and focus on details and little things that ultimately lead to bigger plays,” Grizzard said. “Not making the same mistake twice, which he does a fairly good job of. He’s a gamer. Going against Chicago and Atlanta [in joint practices and games the next two weeks] is what brings out the best in him. I’m excited to see him next week.”
- Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports Dolphins third-round TE Hunter Long‘s injury isn’t expected to end his season. He was carted out of practice earlier this week.
- SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano writes the Jets view S Lamarcus Joyner as a “wildcard” they can play all over the secondary.
- PFN’s Tony Pauline says the Jets aren’t looking to cut or trade WR Denzel Mims. Pauline adds Jets GM Joe Douglas remains high on the second-year, second-round pick, and a source told him: “If the Jets want to trade or cut Mims, 31 teams in the league would line up for him.”
- Pauline acknowledges Mims fell behind this summer when he missed time due to food poisoning but he expects him to catch up as he gets more work.
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Jets worked out OL Venzell Boulware, Sam Cooper and Frederick Mauigoa.
- Patriots HC Bill Belichick said TE Hunter Henry is “day-to-day” with a shoulder injury, but could still be out a few weeks. (Michael Giardi)
- According to Giardi, the key to Henry’s return to practice will be pain management.
