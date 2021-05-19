AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

The Buffalo Bills announced they have made the following front office promotions:

“Above my pay grade,” Gaskin said via NFL.com. “To be honest with you, obviously whatever they do upstairs is what they do upstairs. Whoever we bring in, I know it’s going to be the best for the team.

“I don’t think drafting a back or bringing in a back is going to change anything for me. I’m trying to compete with myself, compete with others obviously, but definitely compete with myself, make sure I’m the best running back I can be come the end of July whenever camp starts, and then leading up into the season.”

Dolphins HC Brian Flores said he is impressed with the running back group and the work co-OC Eric Studesville has done. “We like the group,” Flores said. “We are excited about working with the group. Eric has done a nice job, obviously, with the backs over the years, and I have a lot of confidence in him, from that standpoint, as well as just the offense overall. We have to put the work in, it doesn’t just happen. One of the things we preach to the players is, we are not going to just roll out of bed and play good football. We have to come in, put the work in as a team, build that cohesiveness, try to improve and get better every day in practice.”

As for LB Elandon Roberts, he said he doesn’t want to look too far ahead in his knee surgery recovery.

“Right now I’m just taking it one day at a time,” Roberts said via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “When it’s time for me to wake you up, I’m going to wake you up now. But right now I’m just taking it one day at a time.”

Patriots