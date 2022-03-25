AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

New Bills TE O.J. Howard revealed that he didn’t have any doubts about signing with Buffalo this offseason, noting that it is a destination that many free agents are interested in.

“This is a place where guys want to come play to win because this team is so close,” Howard said during his introductory press conference. “We’re just so excited to be here, I know I am for myself. The proof’s in the pudding if you look at this team the last couple of years. They were so close to going all the way. I feel with myself and the guys that are here, I can help this team get over the hump and take that next step, whatever it may be – just playing consistent football. These guys are so close. It’s just a great spot to come with a quarterback like Josh (Allen), and seeing all the talent around him, I was like, ‘Myself will fit in well here.’”

Bills WR Jamison Crowder ‘s contract includes: one year, $4 million max value, salary is $1.12 million guaranteed, signing bonus $750,000, $5,000 per game active roster bonus, $45,000 workout bonus, and up to $2 million in incentives for playing time, catches, touchdowns and receiving yards. (Aaron Wilson)

Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton said he's scheduled to have a virtual meeting with the Bills. (Pete Sampson)

Dolphins

Barry Jackson writes that the Dolphins will sign a center “at some point” but there is no deal currently in the works.

Jackson adds that Miami is looking at lower-priced free agents or possible trade options.

Jackson also refuted a report indicating that the Dolphins had an interest in acquiring Tom Brady.

Jeff Howe reports that Bucs QB Tom Brady is recruiting free agents to Tampa Bay, nothing at this time is happening between him and the Dolphins, despite some recent rumors out of Boston.

