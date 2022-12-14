AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott says OL Ike Boettger has worked hard through rehab and has a chance to play Saturday night. (Sal Capaccio)

says OL has worked hard through rehab and has a chance to play Saturday night. (Sal Capaccio) McDermott also commented on WR Cole Beasley : “He’s a smart football player. That goes without saying. He’s got a good rapport with Josh…” (Giardi)

: “He’s a smart football player. That goes without saying. He’s got a good rapport with Josh…” (Giardi) Bills GM Brandon Beane says “we haven’t closed any doors” on signing WR Odell Beckham but is comfortable with the team’s current group. (Capaccio)

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel didn’t like what he saw when watching the film from the team’s recent loss to the Chargers, which showed several players attempting to play outside the scheme.

“You talk about a frustrating film to watch,” McDaniel said, via the Palm Beach Post. “It was just taking that to the face. Part of where we’re at has to do with certain guys possibly pressing, playing outside of the scheme to try to make plays. You don’t do that in 11-on-11 football with any sort of consistency or success.”

“It wasn’t one player,” McDaniel added. “It wasn’t one position. It wasn’t one side of the ball. So to me, that’s very telling of there’s a lot of guys pressing.”

Patriots

Regarding his outbursts during games, Patriots QB Mac Jones said that he likes to show his passion: “I think football’s an emotional sport, and I like to show my passion out on the field… It’s football, right? It’s part of the game. We’re all out there competing and trying to win.” (Zack Cox)

said that he likes to show his passion: “I think football’s an emotional sport, and I like to show my passion out on the field… It’s football, right? It’s part of the game. We’re all out there competing and trying to win.” (Zack Cox) Patriots QB coach Joe Judge thinks that Jones’ outbursts in games are being “misconstrued” and he prefers to have passionate players: “I’ve said before, I don’t know if I would want to coach a player who is not passionate about the game. In the heat of the game, it’s really a lot of emotions. A lot of things get misconstrued sometimes, in terms of what’s going on on the sideline.” (Mike Giardi)

thinks that Jones’ outbursts in games are being “misconstrued” and he prefers to have passionate players: “I’ve said before, I don’t know if I would want to coach a player who is not passionate about the game. In the heat of the game, it’s really a lot of emotions. A lot of things get misconstrued sometimes, in terms of what’s going on on the sideline.” (Mike Giardi) Patriots OL coach and play-caller Matt Patricia said he doesn’t have any gripes with Jones’ outbursts: “We put a lot into it. We work really hard. We care. We’re trying to win. I love all that.,. Mac and I – I know he wants to win and he’s doing everything he can, just like we all are. That stuff’s great.” (Mike Giardi)