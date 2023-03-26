AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

“Yeah, we have a tremendous amount of respect for them,” McDermott said via NFL Media’s Judy Battista. “Not only at the coach level but at the talent level they’ve been able to accrue. You look across the division, and to your point, it’s impressive. So, we have to make sure we continue to reinvent ourselves to stay on top of the division.”

McDermott also acknowledged the team’s sights have been set higher than just winning the division, and they’ve painfully fallen short of those Super Bowl goals.

“Things have to come together in every season of any sport to win it all and we’ve been this close, and we keep knocking at that door,” he said via Battista.

The players who have left the Bills this offseason have been bigger names than the arrivals so far. But McDermott said being able to retain veteran S Jordan Poyer was a win.