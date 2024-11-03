AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills K Tyler Bass on his game-winning 61-yard field goal: “It means everything. Very emotional. I haven’t really processed it yet.” (Joe Buscaglia)

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on the team’s loss to Buffalo: “You’ve got to be error-free [in Buffalo]. We had some errors.” (Adam Beasley)

McDaniel on RB Raheem Mostert‘s sixth fumble in 16 games: “He’s got to fix that. … We can’t turn the ball over, especially to that team, and expect to win the football game.” (Beasley)

Patriots

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo, assistant coach Brian Belichick, and even Titans OC Nick Holz have offered high praise for second-year CB Christian Gonzalez heading into Week 9.

“Gonzo’s doing what we fully expected him to do,” Mayo said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “He’s a quiet guy, but he’s a competitor. You listen to the mic’d up? That’s the most you’re going to get. I’ve been around corners like that before … Gilmore being one of those guys, [Darrelle] Revis being another one of those guys. They don’t talk a lot, but they go out there and get the job done.”

“He’s not an overly vocal guy, somewhat reminiscent of Stephon Gilmore, but he will communicate with his teammates to get it right,” Belichick added. “I’ve noticed a couple of cool moments, compared to his rookie year, almost getting frustrated and it’s, ‘No! We have to get this right!’ Talking to guys, getting it going, taking more of that ownership and leadership role of being a guy who is going to cover really good players and owning that as a leader of the defense.”

“Christian Gonzalez is a great press corner. He’s long,” Holz said ahead of the matchup with the Pats. “I think for a guy who really missed a lot of time last year, you can see his confidence growing each game and he kind of gets more and more aggressive.”

Gonzalez acknowledged that he is getting better by going up against the best receivers in the league, but was more excited to talk about being allowed to represent his heritage with a helmet decal of the flag of Colombia.

“That means everything,” Gonzalez noted. “To be able to put on for that country, especially because they don’t really play football over there; being able to represent them, and represent my dad [Hector] and his side of the family, it’s everything.”

Patriots LB Jerod Mayo on the team’s loss to the Titans in Week 9: “Have to be able to run the football. That was disappointing. … Never want your quarterback to be your leading rusher.” (Chad Graff)

to right guard to matchup with Titans DT : “We thought putting our best player there was the best thing for the team.” (Mark Daniels) Patriots TE Hunter Henry on the performance by rookie QB Drake Maye i n the loss: “Guy’s special, man. Just the way he plays, the way he competes, the way he continues to fight.” (Zack Cox)

