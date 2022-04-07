AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Tom Brady, Patriots

Bills

Bills DB Jordan Poyer has signed with Rosenhaus Sports agency. (Drew Rosenhaus)

Dolphins

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio confirms previous reports that Buccaneers QB Tom Brady was in the process of becoming a minority owner with the team before the Brian Flores lawsuit.

The Dolphins have privately acknowledged this as well as making inquiries into acquiring Saints HC Sean Payton. Florio says this was a precursor to the Dolphins also making a move to acquire Brady as a player and have the two team up.

. Florio says this was a precursor to the Dolphins also making a move to acquire Brady as a player and have the two team up. Florio points out Brady has just one year left on his deal and has a no-tag clause, meaning he’ll be a free agent in 2023 and able to sign wherever if he doesn’t retire — including the Dolphins.

Patriots

The Patriots spent big money as a part of their 2021 spending spree to bring in TE Jonnu Smith and WR Nelson Agholor. The initial plan was to use Smith as a flexible move tight end and Agholor as a speedy deep threat. Neither ended up being that productive, though. Patriots owner Robert Kraft suggested changing that is a priority for New England in 2022.

“We’re making changes to take advantage of what they do best,” Kraft said via the Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green has a pre-draft visit scheduled with the New England Patriots. (Ari Meirov)