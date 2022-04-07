AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Tom Brady, Patriots

  • Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio confirms previous reports that Buccaneers QB Tom Brady was in the process of becoming a minority owner with the team before the Brian Flores lawsuit. 
  • The Dolphins have privately acknowledged this as well as making inquiries into acquiring Saints HC Sean Payton. Florio says this was a precursor to the Dolphins also making a move to acquire Brady as a player and have the two team up. 
  • Florio points out Brady has just one year left on his deal and has a no-tag clause, meaning he’ll be a free agent in 2023 and able to sign wherever if he doesn’t retire — including the Dolphins. 

Patriots

The Patriots spent big money as a part of their 2021 spending spree to bring in TE Jonnu Smith and WR Nelson Agholor. The initial plan was to use Smith as a flexible move tight end and Agholor as a speedy deep threat. Neither ended up being that productive, though. Patriots owner Robert Kraft suggested changing that is a priority for New England in 2022. 

“We’re making changes to take advantage of what they do best,” Kraft said via the Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

