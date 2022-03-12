AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Dolphins

Bills
Despite only throwing eight passes as the Bills’ backup quarterback in 2021, Mitchell Trubisky drew praise from GM Brandon Beane and HC Sean McDermott at the combine. McDermott told the media it is unlikely the team can afford to keep Trubisky next season due to the quarterback market.
“Nothing but positive about Mitch,” Beane said, via The Athletic. “He’s just a marry-your-daughter type of guy, just shows up every day, a smile on his face, works hard. You know, for his ups and downs in Chicago, never said a negative word about anything. I mean, if you look at his career history in Chicago, they went to the playoffs, they won a lot of games. When you compare it to young quarterbacks starting as a rookie, I mean, he was drafted highly. And in fairness, I think a lot of it happens because he was drafted so highly and above some of the guys. He was always being compared to them and just, you know, was never going to be able to live up to some of the things that Mahomes and Watson and some of those guys did. But he’s a really good quarterback and I think he’ll have a good opportunity.”
“I think it’s unrealistic to think that we’re going to be able to have him back,” McDermott said. “But I want him to go on and do great things for him and his family, which I know he’s going to do. He’s a consummate professional in the way that he approaches his day-to-day regimen, his habits. I can’t say enough positive things about Mitch Trubisky.”
Dolphins
Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores claims that attorneys for Miami are trying to push the team into “secret arbitration proceedings that lack transparency.”
Flores added that there is ongoing legislative efforts that will put a stop to forced arbitration for claims of racial discrimination, which he supports, and hopes that the NFL will join him in supporting.
Flores hopes that commissioner Roger Goodell will step in and allow his case and subsequent cases to play out in a public and transparent legal process.
Jets
- The Jets now only have $1.4 million in dead cap space as the contracts of RB Le’Veon Bell, RB Ty Johnson, QB Sam Darnold, and WR Quincy Enunwa are now all off the books. (Rich Cimini)
- Ralph Vacchiano reports that the Jets were planning to heavily go after tight ends Dalton Schultz and Mike Gesicki before both were franchise tagged by their respective teams.
- The Jets have had discussions with the agents for WR Braxton Berrios and DT Folorunso Fatukasi but aren’t close to reaching a deal with either player at this time.
- Vacchiano adds that the team is interested in bringing back G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and T Morgan Moses at the right price.
- They are also already speaking to the agent for QB Joe Flacco in the hopes he will return to backup QB Zach Wilson for another season, according to Vacchiano.
- Vacchiano mentions that the team could save money by cutting DT Sheldon Rankins for $5.4 million and save $3.5 million by cutting G Greg Van Roten.
- Vacchiano lists ten names that the team is likely keeping their eyes on in free agency, including S Marcus Williams, S Tyrann Mathieu, CB Carlton Davis, CB D.J. Reed, G Laken Tomlinson, C Ryan Jensen, TE O.J. Howard, TE Maxx Williams, DT D.J. Jones, and WR Allen Robinson.
- Rich Cimini expects Jets QB Mike White to receive the original-round tender which would cost New York $2.54 million in 2022.
