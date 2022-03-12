AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Dolphins

Bills

Despite only throwing eight passes as the Bills’ backup quarterback in 2021, Mitchell Trubisky drew praise from GM Brandon Beane and HC Sean McDermott at the combine. McDermott told the media it is unlikely the team can afford to keep Trubisky next season due to the quarterback market.

“Nothing but positive about Mitch,” Beane said, via The Athletic. “He’s just a marry-your-daughter type of guy, just shows up every day, a smile on his face, works hard. You know, for his ups and downs in Chicago, never said a negative word about anything. I mean, if you look at his career history in Chicago, they went to the playoffs, they won a lot of games. When you compare it to young quarterbacks starting as a rookie, I mean, he was drafted highly. And in fairness, I think a lot of it happens because he was drafted so highly and above some of the guys. He was always being compared to them and just, you know, was never going to be able to live up to some of the things that Mahomes and Watson and some of those guys did. But he’s a really good quarterback and I think he’ll have a good opportunity.”

“I think it’s unrealistic to think that we’re going to be able to have him back,” McDermott said. “But I want him to go on and do great things for him and his family, which I know he’s going to do. He’s a consummate professional in the way that he approaches his day-to-day regimen, his habits. I can’t say enough positive things about Mitch Trubisky.”

Dolphins

Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores claims that attorneys for Miami are trying to push the team into “secret arbitration proceedings that lack transparency.”

Flores added that there is ongoing legislative efforts that will put a stop to forced arbitration for claims of racial discrimination, which he supports, and hopes that the NFL will join him in supporting.

Flores hopes that commissioner Roger Goodell will step in and allow his case and subsequent cases to play out in a public and transparent legal process.

Jets

Rich Cimini expects Jets QB Mike White to receive the original-round tender which would cost New York $2.54 million in 2022.