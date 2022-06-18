AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia notes the Bills are going to have a tough time dividing playing time in the slot for WRs Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder if both continue to play as well in camp as they have this spring.

He adds TE O.J. Howard looks like he will contribute more as a blocker than a receiver.

looks like he will contribute more as a blocker than a receiver. On defense, Buscaglia was impressed by CB Cam Lewis and notes he has a chance to crack the final roster after being kept around on the practice squad the past couple of seasons.

Jets

Jets’ second-year WR Elijah Moore feels that he has “much to accomplish” in the NFL and is working to build a deeper understanding of their system.

“I feel like I’ve got so much to accomplish,” Moore said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I just feel like I need to understand the offense, in and out. When you understand the offense, you’re going to ball. Get on the same page as Zach [Wilson], score a lot of touchdowns.”

Moore admits that he felt “down at first” after suffering a season-ending quad injury last year.

“I was down at first. It really was getting to me, to be honest,” Moore said. “Obstacles come. I’m a person who strives myself off not what I did. It’s about what I’m going to do. I know what I can do. … Just put your head down and grind. That’s for anybody who’s moving forward and is going through obstacles.”

Moore feels a better understanding of things that he’s doing well and thinks he’ll have a “smooth transition” in his second year.

“I feel like I’m understanding what I’m doing better,” Moore said. “Going into Year 2, I just feel like it’s going to be a more smooth transition as far as my assignment.”

Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones was incredibly efficient as a rookie, except when it came to throwing the deep ball. Jones was below league average in that department and it’s been a clear focus during OTAs so far. The results have been better, but until the pads come on in camp it’s hard to say for sure that it’s been fixed.

“We want to be able to do whatever we want to do at any given time, whether that’s a run, pass, play-action — short, medium, or long. We’re trying to be able to have a little bit of variety,” he said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Patriots feel like they’re seeing more of what they expected from WR Nelson Agholor and TE Jonnu Smith when they signed them as free agents last offseason.