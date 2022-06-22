AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said CB Dane Jackson is committed to improving this offseason and is spending a lot of time at the team’s facility.

“Dane’s a winner,” McDermott said, via the team’s Youtube. “He is committed. He’s one of the first ones here every morning, one of the last to leave. Comes in on his own, even on the weekends at times, and he’s a true pro.”

Bills DC Lezlie Frazier believes Jackson is one of the best tacklers in the league at cornerback.

“He played a lot of snaps for us,” Frazier said. “Really held his own, the moments never seemed too big for him. One of the best tackling young corners that’s in the league.”

Jets

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer dives into how the Jets have tried to set up QB Zach Wilson to have more success in his second season. The coaching staff diagnosed that Wilson was trying to do too much too fast as a rookie, so they trimmed a lot of volume from the offense they felt was inefficient.

Basically, they simplified the playbook, and the staff has worked to emphasize to Wilson to focus more on himself and less on the role of the defense in things: "Last year, he worked his ass off. But he tried to learn so much so fast, and that's probably where we failed him."

After doing some self-scouting, the Jets coaches also realized the version of the Kyle Shanahan offense they were implementing is tough for veterans to pick up on, let alone young quarterbacks. Breer says they’re working with Wilson to emphasize concepts that are essentially the same even if they’re dressed up as slightly different plays.

Although the Jets said a starting job wouldn't just be handed to first-round CB Ahmad Gardner, ESPN's Rich Cimini says the rookie showed during OTAs it's inevitable.

Cimini notes the Jets looked into a trade with the Titans for WR A.J. Brown but ultimately went with first-round WR Garrett Wilson, the top-rated receiver on their board.

Patriots

Former Patriots director of football research Ernie Adams specifically wanted WR Tre Nixon in the 2021 draft and Nixon explained why.

“He just told me don’t think too far into it. You’re a big guy, you’re smart, and you’re fast. That’s what we need to help us out,” Nixon said, via MassLive.com. “That’s kind of the way he drafts people and what not. He said it wasn’t anything big, anything crazy. Just do your best to go out there and show them what you can do.”

Patriots WR Nelson Agholor also commented on how Nixon has been coming along during training camp.

“I’m super excited because I’ve watched him work so hard,” Agholor said. “Honestly, I don’t think there’s anyone who trains as hard as Tre Nixon in my opinion. He’s busted his butt since he’s gotten here. I have a lot of respect for him because all he does is stay quiet and work hard. So I’m happy you guys get a chance to get a glimpse of his hard work.”