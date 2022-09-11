AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills TE Dawson Knox ‘s four-year extension included a signing bonus of $7 million and a $10 million option bonus in 2023. He has base salaries of $1.955 million, $4.91 million, $10.91 million and $9.91 million in the new years of the deal. (Over The Cap)

Knox's 2023 base salary is guaranteed and there are roster bonuses in 2024 and 2026 worth $5 million and $1.5 million respectively. He has up to $340,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses and annual $250,000 workout bonuses.

Bills HC Sean McDermott they’ll continue to determine the playing time for first-round CB Kaiir Elam and sixth-round CB Christian Benford on a week-to-week basis: “Rookie corner play time rotation between Elam and Benford will continue on a week-to-week basis. Benford’s steady play thru the spring and summer earned him the start last night.” (Chris Brown)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said OT Duane Brown (shoulder) has been ruled out for Week 1 and could be placed on the injured reserve. (Andy Vasquez)

Saleh said OT George Fant will start at left tackle in Week 1 and fourth-round OT Max Mitchell will play at right tackle. (Andy Vasquez)

will start at left tackle in Week 1 and fourth-round OT will play at right tackle. (Andy Vasquez) Fant said moving to left tackle is “frustrating” given the short time until Sunday’s game: “Obviously I’m frustrated. It’s the second time I’ve had to move the week of a game. I can’t control it, but it’s obviously a frustrating situation.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Patriots OL Isaiah Wynn addressed questions from reporters, telling them that he hasn’t paid much attention to the trade rumors surrounding him this offseason.

“I don’t pay attention to that,” Wynn said, via the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan. “(I’m) worried about the game on Sunday. We got a game, so I ain’t worried about none of that.”

Following their loss to the Dolphins, the Patriots Mac Jones has a back injury and would not be available to the media. ( announced that QBhas a back injury and would not be available to the media. ( Jim McBride

Tom Pelissero reported that x-rays on Jones’ back were negative and that he would be evaluated further back in Foxborough.