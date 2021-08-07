AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills’ GM Brandon Beane said there was no rush to get a deal done with QB Josh Allen and noted that Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield and Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson were not factors in the decision. Beane had an “off the cuff” conversation with Allen last season about the extension and added that it progressed from there. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

said there was no rush to get a deal done with QB and noted that Browns’ QB and Ravens’ QB were not factors in the decision. Beane had an “off the cuff” conversation with Allen last season about the extension and added that it progressed from there. (Marcel Louis-Jacques) Allen knows the Bills’ situation is rare due to them retaining the same head coach and coordinators for each of his three NFL seasons. He also mentioned that OC Brian Daboll and DC Leslie Frazier are will get the opportunities they deserve to be head coaches. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

and DC are will get the opportunities they deserve to be head coaches. (Marcel Louis-Jacques) Beane on the contract negotiations with Allen: “Sometimes you get to a point in negotiating when you get stuck. Josh stayed in touch with his people. Got a call at 10 pm last night and there was progress. We worked on some things and got it done.” (Chris Brown)

Bills’ HC Sean McDermott on the team getting the extension done: “Players like Josh are hard to find. Josh still has a lot of work to do and he’ll say it himself and I love that. This really is years in the making but the player has to want to work, endear himself to his teammates, work and win games and we hope it’ll continue.” (Chris Brown)

on the team getting the extension done: “Players like Josh are hard to find. Josh still has a lot of work to do and he’ll say it himself and I love that. This really is years in the making but the player has to want to work, endear himself to his teammates, work and win games and we hope it’ll continue.” (Chris Brown) McDermott also mentioned the commitment by both parties: “Going forward it’s a leap of faith by both parties, but the trust that’s been forged by both sides, his approach, his teammates believing in him makes us feel good about this commitment.” (Chris Brown)

Jets

It’s apparent that Jets’ HC Robert Saleh and OC Mike LaFleur would like to see more from 2020 second-round pick WR Denzel Mims.

“He’s learning, he’s getting better,” LaFleur said of Mims. “For him, I told him the other day, ‘The more you’re on your stuff, the more opportunities you’re going to get. And the more you’re on your stuff, the more you’re going to be the Denzel Mims that we all know.’ What I’ve really liked, he’s responded a lot in the last few days. He’s had better practices.”

“It’s different because in this system, we are much tighter and we’re more in a phone booth as wide receivers,” Saleh said. “It’s not just playing out in space and having easy releases and having wiggle room. There’s a lot more fighting for leverage. … Your lower half comes into play a heck of a lot more, especially when you’re in a phone booth. Then there’s the blocking aspect of it and the strain we ask these guys to block, front side and backside. His route running is improving, it’s different because he’s coming in from a different location than what he’s used to, being out there with normal spacing. He’s getting better. … He’s put together a couple of good days and he’s working his tail off.”

Rich Cimini of ESPN writes that Mims appears to be “sixth, maybe seventh” on the Jets’ receiver depth chart right now.

According to Cimini, Mims may not be a great fit for the new offensive scheme in New York and unless things change for the former second-round pick, there could be questions about his future in New York.

Cimini admits that it’s hard to imagine Jets GM Joe Douglas cutting a second-round pick after one year, but it’s possible they could see what’s available via trade should things not improve.

cutting a second-round pick after one year, but it’s possible they could see what’s available via trade should things not improve. Another point of consideration is that Mims hasn’t contributed on special teams, which is typically essential for the final receivers on the roster. Beyond that, he dealt with injuries last year and has missed several practices because of an illness this offseason.

Patriots

After opting out last season, Patriots’ LB Dont’a Hightower still believes that New England has the pieces to continue winning, including HC Bill Belichick.

“Obviously, I feel like we have the right pieces, obviously, with Bill (Belichick) bringing in the guys that he brought back and the way he drafted and stuff,” Hightower said, via Zack Cox of NESN.com. “The pieces have been set up for us. It’s really up to us to go out and execute and build that chemistry and that camaraderie and all that good stuff. I’m excited to be back. I’m excited to play with the guys that I’ve been playing with. It’s been a different journey, but it’s been a fun journey.”