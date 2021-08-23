AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Matthew Fairburn and Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic believe that Bills’ running backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss have had their moments in the preseason so far, yet add that their success largely hinges on the offensive line, which is looking worse for wear without cornerstone T Dion Dawkins.
- Buscaglia believes TE Dawson Knox has the Bills’ starting tight end job locked down for the time being.
- Buscaglia also likes the situation veteran RB Matt Breida is in on the team, as he brings speed and experience that the Bills value next to the skillsets of Singletary and Moss.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Bills DL Harrison Phillips is dealing with a minor knee injury and could miss some time pending more testing. The injury is initially thought to not be too serious.
- McDermott said Phillips’ knee injury could be “a little bit of time” and added that the injuries to Spencer Brown and Tommy Doyle shouldn’t have long recovery times. He also added he’s still waiting to hear more on Marquez Stevenson. (Matthew Fairburn)
- Bills’ WR Isaiah Hodgins is currently listed as day-to-day but may practice this week. (Sal Capaccio)
- Bills’ WR Isaiah McKenzie on QB Mitch Trubisky facing his former team the Bears in the preseason: “I told him I had his back the whole game and I know everybody else had his back. I’m proud of him — I’m happy for him. He practices hard during the week, he does everything the right way and it showed during the game.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
Jets
- Per Brian Costello of the New York Post, Jets HC Robert Saleh said with LB Jarrad Davis out for the first quarter of the season, LB Jamien Sherwood will step in as the starter. Sherwood is a fifth-round draft pick who played safety at Auburn.
- Saleh added he is hopeful first-round G Alijah Vera-Tucker and second-round WR Elijah Moore will practice this week. Both are still expected back for Week 1. (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Saleh mentioned DT Quinnen Williams will increase his workload this week. (Costello)
Patriots
- ESPN’s Mike Reiss notes Patriots LB Josh Uche left Thursday’s preseason game with an undisclosed issue, but that’s not expected to have long-term ramifications.
- Reiss thinks the Patriots could get some trade interest in some of their running backs give they have six strong candidates to make the roster.
- Patriots’ RB coach Ivan Fears said fourth-round RB Rhamondre Stevenson fell behind other players because he flunked the conditioning test earlier in the offseason: “He has improved his status tremendously from where he was. If you remember, he couldn’t even get started on the right day, he couldn’t quite finish the conditioning test. So he started out in the tank. He has climbed out of there.” (Mike Reiss)
- Fears also spoke about RB Sony Michel, saying he has “upped his total game” for the Patriots: “He has really shown to us he can play in the passing game, and be effective.” (Reiss)
- Patriots OC Josh McDaniels says he hasn’t thought about platooning both QB Cam Newton and first-round QB Mac Jones during the regular season. (Michael Giardi)
- McDaniels on Jones: “He’s improving in a lot of areas, weekly. There are still little things we have to tweak and fix as we move forward.” (Giardi)
- Patriots OT Yodny Cajuste is making a late charge for a roster spot but he’s behind Justin Herron as the clear swing tackle. He’s competing primarily with Korey Cunningham for the No. 4 tackle spot. (Jeff Howe)
- Belichick said CB Stephon Gilmore is still “day-to-day” with a quad injury. (Doug Kyed)
- Belichick mentioned OT Trent Brown is “more valuable” than he was in his last stint with the team due to an increased leadership presence: “It’s been awesome to have him.” (Zack Cox)
- Belichick added Newton still has the upper hand over Jones: “The fact that Cam started last year, and he’s here, somebody would have to play better than him. Training camp is all about competition. …” (Mike Reiss)
- Newton’s absence from practice is due to a miscommunication between him and the team in regards to Newton’s outside COVID testing, which had to be done by the same company and was not. (Ian Rapoport)
- Patriots S Devin McCourty said the team isn’t sweating missing Newton: “It’s football. We’re used to guys being out with injuries and stuff. It’s cliche, but it’s next man up.” (Cox)
