AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Jets

Jets WR Corey Davis said he is still developing chemistry with rookie QB Zach Wilson and the entire offense.

“It’s probably going to take time for us to really gel and get on that same report, which I think we are,” said Davis, via Mollie Walker of the New York Post. “We’ve been working hard, not only just me and him, but the offense as a whole. We came a long way and there’s still a lot of improvement to go but we’re ready for this week.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh believes Davis brings an ability to communicate with Wilson and knowledge of coverages to their offense.

“To have that [connection] with Zach and to be able to communicate,” Saleh said. “Have knowledge of coverage and how to get open and how to create separation and to be that reliable, short-handed guy that you know he’s going to be exactly where he’s supposed to be, when he needs to be there. And he’s going to do it exactly the way it needs to be done. For a quarterback to have that trust is priceless and that’s what Corey gives.”

As for the Jets’ 19-14 loss to the Panthers in Week 1, Davis said there was “a lot to learn” from the game.

“That was his first game,” Davis said. “He’s probably gonna take away from it differently than I would. There’s a lot to learn from it, that’s for sure. That’s all you got to focus on, worry about what is in these walls, nothing else really matters.”

Patriots

Patriots’ veteran LB Dont’a Hightower said he is always looking for ways to improve after opting out of last season and wants to be “more impactful.”

“Win or loss, I always look for room for improvement, and that’s obviously there. I pride myself on being, not the smartest guy, but definitely I want to push up my awareness as far as situational awareness goes,” Hightower said, via ProFootballTalk. “But just all around, I just want to play better, obviously. It’s coming along, but obviously I want to play a lot better, be a little bit more impactful.”