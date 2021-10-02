AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Bills HC Sean McDermott said he’s observing DT Ed Oliver‘s progress and is excited to watch him play: “There’s growth there. Not all of it’s been, I’m sure, the way he wants it to be to this point or we need it to be. And so I’m looking forward and excited about watching this week to see how he plays and how he grows from last week.” (Alaina Getzenberg)
- Bills elevated CB Cam Lewis to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets HC Robert Saleh had no response to S Marcus Maye‘s representation tweeting that his client will be recovered from his ankle injury by the trade deadline. (Brian Costello)
- According to Rich Cimini, Maye is expected to return by their Week 7 game against the Patriots game.
- As for rookie QB Zach Wilson, Saleh believes the quarterbacks’ struggles will help improve him and it’s only a “matter of time” before he has a breakout game: “He’s suffering every scar you can possibility imagine, but it’s a good thing.” Says it’s only a matter of time before he shows why he was the 2 pick.” (Rich Cimini)
- Saleh said Jets WR Denzel Mims (hamstring) will have “some opportunities” in Week 4: “He’s going to get some opportunities. Hopefully he takes advantage of it.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
Patriots
- Patriots HC Bill Belichick reiterated that he was “very lucky to have” Tom Brady as his quarterback during their illustrious time in New England together: “I’ve been on the record dozens of times saying there’s no quarterback I’d rather have than Tom Brady. And I still feel that way. I was very lucky to have Tom as a quarterback, to coach him. He’s as good as any coach could ask for.” (Albert Breer)
- Patriots activated WR N’Keal Harry from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots elevated DB Myles Bryant and LB Jahlani Tavai to their active roster.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!