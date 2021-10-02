Patriots Activate WR N’Keal Harry From IR, Elevate Two

Field Yates reports that the Patriots officially activated WR N’Keal Harry from injured reserve on Saturday.

The Patriots also elevated DB Myles Bryant and LB Jahlani Tavai to their active roster.

Harry formally requested a trade from New England this summer but there hasn’t been any reported traction towards a deal.

Harry, 23, was the No. 32 overall pick by the Patriots out of Arizona State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract with the Patriots that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus.

The Patriots will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Harry next offseason.

In 2020, Harry appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and caught 33 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns.