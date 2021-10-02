Bills Promote CB Cam Lewis To Active Roster

The Buffalo Bills announced Saturday that they’ve elevated CB Cam Lewis to their active roster for Sunday’s game.
We’ve elevated CB Cam Lewis from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game.#HOUvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/527pDy61Aq
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 2, 2021
Lewis, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Buffalo back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Bills, but was waived and eventually re-signed to their practice squad.
Buffalo brought Lewis back on a futures contract and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.
In 2020, Lewis was active for five games and recorded seven tackles and no interceptions.
