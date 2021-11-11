AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Regarding the Bills’ low rushing output from Devin Singletary and Zack Moss, HC Sean McDermott called it a “huge issue” right now.

“That’s a huge issue right now for us,” McDermott said, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. “You’ve gotta be able to run the football when it’s handed off. I think we were at nine carries for what, 22 yards with the backs? That’s not good enough.”

Bills OC Brian Daboll added that they are “working hard to improve” their rushing offense.

“It’s an area that we’re working hard to improve,” Daboll said. “Positive plays in that area have been tough to find here as of late and we need to do a better job and it starts with me. Two-dimensional, one-dimensional, there’s situations that come into play. Is it first down, is it second and long … we probably had far too many second-and-long or third-and-long situations, whether that be from the run or the pass. And, again, I’ll take ownership of that.”

Jets

Jets QB Zach Wilson (knee) said he’s still not “100 percent right now.” (Connor Hughes)

Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich indicated that going against QB Mike White's scout teams in practice was often "harder than the game." (Connor Hughes)

Patriots

Patriots WR Nelson Agholor had a lot of praise for first-round QB Mac Jones : “I love the kid. The most special thing about him is his passion and discipline toward football. He takes little things very hard and my job is to remind him how gifted, and how hard he already works, that he can’t allow the little things nag on him.” (Mike Reiss)

The Patriots will receive $1.5 million toward their 2022 cap after Cam Newton signed on with the Panthers. (Miguel Benzan)