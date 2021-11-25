AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills’ QB Josh Allen let the media know that the team isn’t ready to hit the panic button this season, despite their record not being what many thought it would be when the season began.

“What we put on that field is not who we are,” Allen said, via video conference. “It’s no secret we need to do a better job on all fronts. There’s no way around it. But at the same time, it’s not panic mode. We got to learn from this one and move on because we play on Thursday night.”

Jets

The Athletic’s Connor Hughes writes the bulk of the Jets’ offseason in 2022 will be dedicated to improving the defense, and the team is optimistic they can turn that side of the ball around fast.

While the Jets’ defensive line is in solid shape, Hughes wouldn’t be surprised if the team continued to make additions. He points out HC Robert Saleh is a big believer in investing in the trenches and the Jets have DE Carl Lawson coming off a torn Achilles and DT Folorunso Fatukasi a pending free agent.

is a big believer in investing in the trenches and the Jets have DE coming off a torn Achilles and DT a pending free agent. If the Jets have a chance to take Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux , Hughes thinks they’d jump at it even with bigger needs elsewhere.

, Hughes thinks they’d jump at it even with bigger needs elsewhere. At linebacker, Hughes doubts the Jets will bring back Jarrad Davis for another season. He could also see them forcing C.J. Mosley into a pay cut at some point given his prodigious salary but adds that could backfire given how key a role he plays for them.

for another season. He could also see them forcing into a pay cut at some point given his prodigious salary but adds that could backfire given how key a role he plays for them. The secondary is obviously the Jets’ biggest need and Hughes says the Jets should add at the position in either the draft or free agency. However, he points out that doesn’t mean they don’t like the potential of Brandin Echols , Michael Carter , and Bryce Hall as potential starting corners, though not top-level guys.

, , and as potential starting corners, though not top-level guys. Hughes adds the Jets should make a significant investment at safety, with both starters LaMarcus Joyner and Marcus Maye ticketed for free agency. Joyner could be back, Maye is probably gone.

Patriots

Patriots TE Hunter Henry had high praise of TE Michael Onwenu in their jumbo set: “When he lines up next to Trent [Brown], it’s something to see. … I feel bad for the guys on the other side.” (Zack Cox)

had high praise of TE in their jumbo set: “When he lines up next to Trent [Brown], it’s something to see. … I feel bad for the guys on the other side.” (Zack Cox) Mike Reiss reports the Patriots worked out K Ryan Santoso on Wednesday.