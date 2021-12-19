AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills’ WR Gabriel Davis is excited to have an increased role in the team’s offense, even though it is due to injuries among Buffalo’s wide receiver group. “I’m just blessed with the opportunity that I get to go out there and finally show what I can do,” Davis said on a podcast appearance. “Now that I have this opportunity, I’m going to make the most of it and not let those guys down. There are guys all around the league that are kind of in similar situations. That’s kind of what it was for me and I respected it, and whenever I went out there, I made sure I could make the most of it because that’s my job and that’s my role.”

Bills’ QB Josh Allen said his injured foot felt good and didn’t affect him, also praising the offensive line to help work through all the changes this week. (Katherine Fitzgerald)

Jets

Jets fourth-round RB Michael Carter noted that calling his start to the season slow would “probably be an understatement”.

“I was a little bit nervous,” Carter said in an interview on Friday. “But I feel like I’ve gotten really comfortable. I always know I can improve but I feel I have what it takes to be one of the best backs in the league, so I have to prove it.”

ESPN’s Rich Cimini points out Jets DT Quinnen Williams becomes eligible for an extension this offseason but he gets the sense the Jets are more likely to wait until 2023 to open talks with him.

becomes eligible for an extension this offseason but he gets the sense the Jets are more likely to wait until 2023 to open talks with him. Cimini mentions the Panthers had trade interest in Jets WR Denzel Mims before the deadline this year and something could still crop up this offseason. Mims played for Panthers HC Matt Rhule at Baylor.

before the deadline this year and something could still crop up this offseason. Mims played for Panthers HC at Baylor. Cimini thinks the Jets will go after two new starters at safety. Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich had what Cimini termed a lukewarm assessment of S Ashtyn Davis , critiquing his tackling and eye discipline: “There have been moments where he’s absolutely showed us what he’s capable of becoming, a rangy safety with speed and instinct and ball skills. And then there’s times where there are parts of his game that absolutely have to improve.”

had what Cimini termed a lukewarm assessment of S , critiquing his tackling and eye discipline: “There have been moments where he’s absolutely showed us what he’s capable of becoming, a rangy safety with speed and instinct and ball skills. And then there’s times where there are parts of his game that absolutely have to improve.” Jets’ Robert Saleh would not allow all the blame for the loss this week to be placed on rookie QB Zach Wilson and called out the team’s run defense: “It’s not all on Zach. It’s all of us. It is disappointing…not good enough.” (Rich Cimini)

Patriots

The Patriots’ seven-game winning streak was snapped in Saturday’s 27-17 loss to the Colts and first-round QB Mac Jones had one of his worst games of the season statistically with two interceptions. Afterward, Jones said he thought New England’s practice quality wasn’t where it needed to be.

“I just don’t think it was our best effort,” Jones said via Pro Football Talk. “It starts with me just throughout the week. We didn’t have a great practice every day, so it is what it is. You just have to move on and keep your head high and keep working, because no one’s going to feel sorry for ourselves. If you feel that way, then — you just can’t do that, and you just have to move on and work harder. That’s all you can do is just work harder.”

“The energy was kind of low [at practice],” Jones added, “maybe like feeling a little sorry for ourselves because we’re coming off the bye and stuff. Not to get into details, but we just didn’t practice well, and that just reflects how we played. And I didn’t practice good, and I know a lot of guys on our team felt the same way. So, we have to come to work every day and just be positive. It’s one game. It’s not the end of the world, but at the same time, we can play with those guys. They played great, but we also just shot ourselves in the foot. So, we just have to move on.”