AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots, N’Keal Harry

Bills Bills TE Dawson Knox commented on the team’s Super Bowl expectations going into this season. “This time of year, everyone’s always making predictions, and trying to predict records, and who’s going to make the Super Bowl, and who might make the playoffs, and we always try to stay away from all that,” Knox said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “We always just want to focus on what’s ahead of us, and right now, it’s just getting everyone to camp healthy and then just starting to build that chemistry and that teamwork that comes with camp. And we’ll be back in Rochester this year, which is great, the old cliché of taking it one game at a time and not focusing on what might be five or six games down the road. Everyone’s talking about how our first six or seven games are supposed to be pretty tough, but we’ve got the mentality of, ‘you know, they have to come play us,’ they’ve got to deal with the Bills on their schedule, so that’s the kind of mentality we’re taking into the season, we’re taking it one game at a time and not think too much about the opponent, and just control what we can control.”

Jets

Jets TE Jeremy Ruckert was selected to his favorite team out of Ohio State this year, with his father Bill Ruckert unable to contain his excitement about his son being drafted to a team he is a big fan of.

“Everybody back home is excited to be able to relate to someone they grew up around, living out the dream of playing in the NFL and playing for the Jets,” Ruckert told Rich Cimini of ESPN. “It’s something I dreamed about as a kid. Now that it’s finally here, it’s pretty surreal.”

“I know how tough the NFL is and I know what’s going to happen eventually — it’s a business — but that moment of him getting picked as a Jet can never be taken away from us,” Bill Ruckert said. “That’s something we’ll always have. I know there probably will be a bitter time because that’s just the sport, but no matter what, no matter how long he plays, I’ll always have that moment.”

Patriots

According to PFF’s Doug Kyed, a league source believes the Patriots never used WR N’Keal Harry the way HC Bill Belichick envisioned when he made him the first receiver he ever took in the first round.

the way HC envisioned when he made him the first receiver he ever took in the first round. Another told Kyed that Belichick overruled the scouting staff on Harry, instead leaning on intel he’d gotten in conversations with then-Arizona State HC Todd Graham : “I just think [Belichick] went against what the scouts wanted, and it didn’t work out. It happens.”

: “I just think [Belichick] went against what the scouts wanted, and it didn’t work out. It happens.” One source told Kyed the Patriots’ notoriously-complex system would have been hard for any rookie to learn, and Harry’s missed time with injuries didn’t help: “Just picking up the system that has been in place for 20 years and the type of routes and adjustments. Sometimes they just need to get the best damn players the ball and not be cute.”

Others noted they didn’t think Harry was blameless, though, citing maturity issues, sub-standard work ethic compared to what the team was looking for and failing to build a relationship with the coaching staff with communication issues, per Kyed.