AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Sam Darnold

Bills
After the organization’s winningest regular season since 1991, Bills owner Kim Pegula believes that 2020 set a new standard for football in Buffalo moving forward.
“I do know that this year the 2020 team really set the floor for us,” Pegula said in an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “That’s not the bar, what happened this year. The bar is much higher. The floor was set with the success that this team had. Kind of really having to dig deep and especially not knowing where the salary cap is gonna fall is going to be a big job for these guys because the bar has been raised for previous years. It’s going to be a lot of tweaking, a lot of impact and understanding where we’re going to be with our team, our salary.”
“Those are things I leave up to other people,” Pegula continued. “But I know the expectation is pretty high right now as the standard which we’re going to be moving forward.”
Jets
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini points out the growing buzz for BYU QB Zach Wilson is good for the Jets if they decide to trade down from the No. 2 pick, as they should get a major haul from another team.
- Cimini believes Jets GM Joe Douglas is sincere when he talks about not trading a number of picks for one player, and he’s heard in league circles that’s why the Jets won’t be players for Texans QB Deshaun Watson.
- He notes that Douglas was a pupil of former Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome, who never traded a first-round pick for a veteran player.
- New Jets HC Robert Saleh met LB C.J. Mosley at the team facility. While Mosley hasn’t played a full game since 2018, Saleh believes he can, “continue to be the pro that he’s been since the day he was drafted and the leader that he’s been, and find ways to get better every single day. C.J. definitely has that mindset.”
- The Athletic’s Connor Hughes notes the scheme change to a 4-3 on defense should go relatively smoothly, however, the Jets don’t really have good fits for the speed rusher or a 4-3 outside linebacker positions in Saleh’s defense on the roster. He doesn’t think either Neville Hewitt or Blake Cashman will be able to seamlessly transition there.
Sam Darnold
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says eight teams have called the Jets with varying levels of interest in QB Sam Darnold. None have blown the Jets away with an offer so far.
- Breer adds the Jets continue to want to take a close look at the 2021 class of quarterbacks before making a final decision. But they are aware that the start of free agency could thin the market they have for Darnold as teams move on to other answers at the position.
- He highlights the Bears, 49ers and Washington as teams that stand out to him as strong fits for Darnold.
- ESPN’s Dianna Russini says that from her conversations with general managers and head coaches from other teams, she gathers that there is a real belief in Darnold’s ability and opportunity to improve with a better supporting cast.