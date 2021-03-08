AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Sam Darnold

Bills

After the organization’s winningest regular season since 1991, Bills owner Kim Pegula believes that 2020 set a new standard for football in Buffalo moving forward.

“I do know that this year the 2020 team really set the floor for us,” Pegula said in an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “That’s not the bar, what happened this year. The bar is much higher. The floor was set with the success that this team had. Kind of really having to dig deep and especially not knowing where the salary cap is gonna fall is going to be a big job for these guys because the bar has been raised for previous years. It’s going to be a lot of tweaking, a lot of impact and understanding where we’re going to be with our team, our salary.”

“Those are things I leave up to other people,” Pegula continued. “But I know the expectation is pretty high right now as the standard which we’re going to be moving forward.”

Jets

ESPN’s Rich Cimini points out the growing buzz for BYU QB Zach Wilson is good for the Jets if they decide to trade down from the No. 2 pick, as they should get a major haul from another team.

, who never traded a first-round pick for a veteran player. New Jets HC Robert Saleh met LB C.J. Mosley at the team facility. While Mosley hasn’t played a full game since 2018, Saleh believes he can, “continue to be the pro that he’s been since the day he was drafted and the leader that he’s been, and find ways to get better every single day. C.J. definitely has that mindset.”

met LB at the team facility. While Mosley hasn’t played a full game since 2018, Saleh believes he can, “continue to be the pro that he’s been since the day he was drafted and the leader that he’s been, and find ways to get better every single day. C.J. definitely has that mindset.” The Athletic’s Connor Hughes notes the scheme change to a 4-3 on defense should go relatively smoothly, however, the Jets don’t really have good fits for the speed rusher or a 4-3 outside linebacker positions in Saleh’s defense on the roster. He doesn’t think either Neville Hewitt or Blake Cashman will be able to seamlessly transition there.

