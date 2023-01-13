AFC Notes: Bills, Micah Hyde, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills DB Micah Hyde found motivation in the team’s locker room to continue playing this season, even after suffering a neck injury that could’ve been season-ending.

“To see my teammates throughout this season, all the things that we have been through,” Hyde said, via Bills Wire. “You name it–The weather, the injuries, D-Ham’s situation. All this stuff. Seeing my boys, my teammates, going out there and continuing to fight? I have to make it–I have to give it a go, I have to.”

Bills HC Sean McDermott said the team is taking it a day at a time and is being careful not to get too ahead of themselves.

“Credit to Micah and the doctors,” McDermott said. “One day at a time right now. That’s really where it’s at. Never count Micah Hyde out,” McDermott added.

Bills HC Sean McDermott is unsure if S Micah Hyde (neck) would be available for the Divisional round regardless of having time to rest from missing the Wild Card round: “After that I don’t know. It’s kind of one of those things like, wake me up when … tap me on the shoulder when he’s ready.” (Alaina Getzenberg)

Jets

Former Colts HC Frank Reich is a candidate to take over as the Jets offensive coordinator, though it is unlikely to happen. The team is valuing someone who has experience working with the offensive line. (Zack Rosenblatt)

A more realistic target on Saleh’s list might be Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevell , per Rosenblatt.

, per Rosenblatt. Some other names to watch for the team’s offensive coordinator position include: Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson , Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo and Texans OC Pep Hamilton . (Albert Breer)

The Jets will roll over $3,192,622 in unused 2022 cap space to next season. (Field Yates)

Albert Breer reports that Bills QB coach Joe Brady is another candidate for the Jets’ offensive coordinator job alongside Eagles offensive consultant Marcus Brady, Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson and Patriots TE coach Nick Caley.

Patriots

According to Mike Giardi, there is “one very influential” member of the Patriots’ upper management who wants Alabama OC and former Texans HC Bill O’Brien as their next offensive coordinator.

as their next offensive coordinator. Giardi adds that members of New England’s personnel department want a “real upgrade” to their receivers group: “We don’t have one player you gotta game plan for.”

The Patriots are still working through “some details” with LB coach Jerod Mayo‘s contract extension. It’s not finalized, but it’s getting closer. (Karen Guregian)