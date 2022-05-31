AFC Notes: Bills, Patriots, Steelers

Bills

Bills OC Ken Dorsey knows that his connection with QB Josh Allen is critical in getting the team ready for the 2022 season.

“My relationship with Josh and having a good feel for him on how he reacts to things and the things he likes the things he doesn’t like; I think all that’s really important,” Dorsey said, via Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com. “It’s a great opportunity to just kind of hit the ground running because there’s not that feel out period of like trying to figure out, how does he see this or, versus how do I see it. I think we’re both extremely competitive and we both have a similar philosophy in we’ll both want to do whatever it takes to help our team win. Whatever role that is, whatever we have to do, that’s the thing I love about Josh is like he’s got that mentality.”

Patriots

Patriots RB/WR Ty Montgomery was leaning toward signing with New England but a conversation with WR Chris Hogan cemented the choice for him.

“Honestly, I didn’t really need any persuasion in any way,” Montgomery said, via NESN’s Dakota Randall. “But Hogan was in New Orleans last season. And, so, I did reach out to him. … He spoke very highly (of New England).”

PFN’s Mike Kaye lists Patriots WR Nelson Agholor as a potential post-June 1 trade candidate, especially if New England ends up having decent depth at receiver. However, his $9 million base salary is an obstacle.

Steelers

Steelers DT Cameron Heyward said he spoke to DE Stephon Tuitt, who is skipping OTAs, and mentioned that Tuitt will return “sooner or later.”

“I’ve talked to him,” Heyward said, via Joe Rutter of Tribune Live. “He’ll be here sooner or later.”

Heyward reiterated that he’s not concerned about Tuitt’s absence.

“All we’re asking the guy is to be ready for Week 1,” Heyward said. “This is not something to go crazy about. Let’s worry about the guys that are here. I know he’s getting the work in as well.”

Heyward added that he’s confident in Tuitt and thinks the defensive end is taking time to make sure he’s knees are healthy for the start of the season.

“Because I’m confident in Stephon Tuitt,” Heyward said. “Last year is last year. We grow, we live and we move on. My brother was hurting last year, and he had to do some things in his life to get them right. His knee wasn’t right. I can’t imagine being in the situation he went through, but I’d like to think he’s in a better place.”