AFC Notes: Bills, Texans, Titans

Bills

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes that it’s his understanding the Bills believe it will be tough to keep both S Jordan Poyer and LB Tremaine Edmunds due to how tight their cap situation is in 2023.

Texans

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reports Jets S coach Marquand Manuel will be under consideration to join the staff of DeMeco Ryans should he be hired as the head coach of the Texans.

Titans

Titans LB David Long was one of the breakout players of the 2022 season, even if he flew a bit under the radar playing in Tennessee. His future there is still uncertain, though, as he’s up for a new deal and the Titans will have to make careful choices with how they spend their money this offseason.

“Of course I’d love to stay here,” Long said via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “I think I have done my part as far as any time I’m on the field, that’s what I can control – I think I did my part. Anything other than that I am going to leave it up to God and my agent and stuff like that.

“But that’s not my decision. I feel like I took care of business on the field, and we’ll see how it goes.”