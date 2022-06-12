AFC Notes: Bills, Tyreek Hill, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills DC Leslie Frazier stressed that they need first-round CB Kaiir Elam to contribute quickly.

“We need Kaiir to step up and play well for us early,” said Frazier, via the team’s Twitter.

As for the addition of veteran OLB Von Miller, Frazier believes that he’s still an elite pass rusher.

“Really excited about Von being here,” Frazier said. “He shows he still has flashes to be a primer pass rusher. We think there’s still a lot left in the tank.”

Frazier added that they plan on lining Miller up in specific situations.

“There will definitely be situations where we want him to line up in a specific spot,” Frazier said.

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill commented on his new QB Tua Tagovailoa, calling him more accurate than Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

“I’ve had a chance to see Tua [Tagovailoa] throw the ball, to myself, but. . . . he’s that dude, bro,” Hill said during a podcast appearance. “Like, what a lot of people don’t know, like, I’m not just sitting just saying this because he’s my quarterback now. . . . like, I’m not trying to get more targets right now, but what I’m trying to say is Tua is that deal, bro. . . . Bro, he has a heck of an arm, bro. He’s accurate. He can throw the deep ball, and he actually goes through his reads, where people are like on Twitter like saying, ‘Oh, he doesn’t go through his reads.’ Man, this dude is that dude. Obviously, like I’m gonna go with 15 as the strongest arm but as far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day. I want it to hit me right in the breadbasket, just like I did in the Buffalo Bills game, and take it 70. And the rest is history.”

Hill is hoping to see plenty more deep balls in Miami but is also working on other routes in the tree to prove himself. He also added that he doesn’t need Mahomes to have success.

“I love the deep ball, but guess what though? I done expanded my game,” Hill said. “So now I’m doing a lot more than just the deep ball now. I’m doing intermediate routes. I’m doing short routes. So now I actually need a guy who can just get me the ball now, on a dagger route, on a corner route, on a shallow cross route. You know, right now, right in my chest. So I can do the rest. I make you look good now. I just want people to understand I went for 150 with Matt Moore as my quarterback. I love you, Matt Moore.”

Jets

Although the Jets re-signed WR Braxton Berrios on a two-year, $12 million deal, they still went out and added to the position with first-round WR Garrett Wilson. Wilson, Berrios, 2021 second-rounder Elijah Moore and veteran Corey Davis will all compete for snaps and roles in a crowded receiver room. However, Berrios points to his performance as the starting slot receiver in the final four games of the season as proof not to automatically dismiss him compared to the others on the depth chart.

“I was called on a lot in the last five or six games of the year,” Berrios said via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “My job was to execute and I think I did it at a high level — and a consistently high level. That’s what I pride myself on, being consistent.”

Cimini mentions Jets DT Nathan Shepherd turned down a deal worth $150,000 more from another team to stay with New York on a one-year, $1.1 million deal this offseason.

turned down a deal worth $150,000 more from another team to stay with New York on a one-year, $1.1 million deal this offseason. He adds Shepherd is the team’s biggest defensive lineman right now and has been seeing some first-team reps during OTAs. He could carve out a niche as a first and second-down run defender replacing Folorunso Fatukasi .

. The Jets have $10 million in cap space still and Cimini says defensive tackle, linebacker and offensive tackle are places the team could still add to.