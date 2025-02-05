AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Carson Wentz, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix was asked if he was if his rookie season went the way he thought it would after their exit from the playoffs.

“That’s a great question,” Nix replied, via BroncosWire.com. “It was more than I thought it was going to be. I thought it was going to be, in a strange way… You go to a new level and you get to the NFL, and I expected it to be tough, but I was pleased with how at the end of the day it’s just football. They have 11 guys; I have 11 guys. We compete to go get first downs and score points. It’s a new system and you’re learning, but you pick it up quick because we’re all professionals and that’s just kind of what we do. That’s our job. I was pleased at the turnover. I was pleased at the transition. I thought everybody that had my back throughout the process did a great job of developing me, getting me ready to go. My teammates accepted me, and it makes it easy for me to jump in and just know my role and play. I know that the big jump from your first year to your second year is huge, and it’s all about if you go back to work with the same mindset. What got me here, I have to continue to do that so I can continue to grow as a player.”

“I knew that I’d be able to slow it down and just treat it as just football the old-fashioned way, 11-on-11,” Nix added. “We work on offense to move the ball and go score, and they play with 11. They’re either going to come out in man or zone. They’re either going to blitz you, or they’re not. When you keep it simple, and you can play fast, play quick, play decisive. It helps a lot. So as it went, I was able to become more and more comfortable, and it allowed me to play well down the stretch.”

Chargers

Chargers S Derwin James was asked about which positions the team should focus on this offseason.

“Like you say, you know, it starts in the trenches. We gotta secure the trenches and then get the guys on the outside that are gonna catch the ball and go do it and make plays.” Jame said, via ChargersWire.com.

Per Pete Thamel, the Chargers are set to hire former Florida State DC Adam Fuller as their new safeties coach.

Chiefs

Chiefs backup QB Carson Wentz spent five seasons with the Eagles, making a Pro Bowl and winning a Super Bowl. Eventually, the team decided to trade him in order to start QB Jalen Hurts, yet Wentz said there were no hard feelings.

“Obviously, it was a tough ending, without a doubt,” Wentz said, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP. “It was the COVID year, too, so everything about it was just weird the way it kind of unfolded. A lot of great memories. Buying my first house, getting married. Those are the things in life. I had my first kid when we were living in Philly. A lot of great memories, a lot of good times. Winning the Super Bowl was amazing. A lot of memories and friendships that I’ll have the rest of my life. There are definitely no hard feelings. You wish it would have went a different way, all those things. But you can’t really kind of have any regrets on that front.”