AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Davante Adams, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos OC Joe Lombardi said first-round QB Bo Nix‘s experience during college has been noticeable in practice and doesn’t have the look of a typical rookie.

“I would say, you can feel his 61 games played in college,” Lombardi said, via BroncosWire. “With experience, a calmness comes along with it. So he certainly doesn’t feel like a rookie. He’s learning a brand-new system, so whether you’re a veteran or a rookie coming in, that’s common to all these people. He has seen a lot and doesn’t make the same mistake twice very often. There is a maturity level. I think when you draft a guy who is a little bit older, you hope that that comes with it, but he’s certainly shown that.”

Lombardi mentioned that Nix is proving to be the exact player they scouted in the pre-draft process.

“The good thing is there haven’t been a lot of surprises,” Lombardi said. “What we thought we saw, what we hoped we saw, I think has shown itself this spring. So maybe a little bit more of a dry sense of humor as you get to know the guy better, but as far as a player, I think what we saw and what we hoped we were getting, so far he’s been as advertised.”

Chargers

The Chargers lost their two top receivers this offseason Keenan Allen and Mike Williams after they had to release them due to salary cap restraints. Los Angeles WR Josh Palmer commented on how different the room is without their two veteran standouts.

“Definitely different when you’re used to having your two best friends out there and now they are not,” Palmer said, via Eric Smith of the team’s website. “But they’re nothing but a phone call away and I’m ready to move forward.”

Raiders

Raiders WR Davante Adams said he wants someone who is a gamer at quarterback and can perform when it matters. Whichever one of either QB Aidan O’Connell or QB Gardner Minshew, who can do that is his preference as the starter for the Raiders.

“I don’t have a preference other than the fact that I want somebody that’s confident and ready to go when it’s time to do it,” Adams said, via PFT. “Whoever that is, that’s who I want throwing the ball. I think right now, if I had to say, I think Aidan has the job because, you know, obviously he was here before and that’s the way that it was. He was running with the ones more and until Gardner comes in and takes the job away from him, I think it’s Aidan’s job right now. He doing what he’s got to to do to hold onto it. We still gotta keep working and do what we gotta do to get better.”