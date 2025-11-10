AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Geno Smith, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix responded to fans booing the team’s offense, saying that it is simply part of the game.

“I’ve been booed before, and I’ll be booed again,” Nix told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. after the 10-7 win. “Not going to be the last time. It’s obviously unfortunate. You don’t want your own fans booing you, but it’s part of it.”

Chargers

Raiders

