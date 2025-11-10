AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Geno Smith, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix responded to fans booing the team’s offense, saying that it is simply part of the game.

“I’ve been booed before, and I’ll be booed again,” Nix told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. after the 10-7 win. “Not going to be the last time. It’s obviously unfortunate. You don’t want your own fans booing you, but it’s part of it.”

Chargers

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chargers TE Oronde Gadsden has a quad bruise and is considered day-to-day.

Chargers LB Odafe Oweh was fined $14,491 for a violent gesture.

Raiders

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Raiders can release QB Geno Smith in mid-March and owe him just $18.5 million in 2026 salary.

Raiders LB Devin White was fined $6,500 for striking/kicking/kneeing.