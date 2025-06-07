AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Geno Smith, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix is entering the second year of his career after being a first-round pick in 2024. Nix feels he’s “a lot further” along in this year’s offseason program and can process things much faster.

“I feel like I’m a lot further,” Nix said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s site. “Just spitting out play calls [is] a lot easier, and processing. … It’s a lot better. It’s a lot more enjoyable not thinking right now as opposed to what I was doing last year. It’s fun. It’s fun to be in the know. It’s fun to have a little bit more of an understanding of what’s going on so I can be a little bit more beneficial to others and help them out along the way. I feel good. We’re in a good spot.”

Broncos HC Sean Payton already thinks this offseason is “entirely different” for Nix.

“It’s a lot different,” Payton said. “Just the processing [and] understanding of what we’re doing in and out of the huddle [has improved]. As you’re watching each decision, [the throws are] where you want the ball to go. I think it’s entirely different.”

Nix is confident that being back with many of the same players will be mightily beneficial for their team.

“You’re going to see it in ways that you can’t even understand,” Nix said. “It’s just a natural thing to go out there and just pick up right where you left off and not have to restart.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave an update on RB Isiah Pacheco, noting that Pacheco is looking good and adding weight.

“He looks good,” Reid said. “Physically, he looks really good. He’s put on a couple of pounds of good weight. He’d gotten himself down there a little bit last year and leaned up, but, man, I think he looks tremendous right now.”

Raiders

Raiders OC Chip Kelly said QB Geno Smith‘s ability to extend plays with his legs is an underrated part of his game.

“The beauty of Geno is that Geno has been in multiple systems now, and there’s a lot of things Geno can do,” Kelly said, via Raiders Wire. “I don’t think you can just pigeon hole him. I think he runs better than people really give him credit for. You look at the two-minute drive against the 49ers at the end of the game, and he runs it in for the winner. I think he can beat you with his feet. He can keep plays alive with his feet. He’s extremely accurate. He gets the ball out of his hand quickly. He can be a movement guy, but he can also be a drop back guy, and Pete [Carroll] and Greg Olson, our quarterback coach, had a great understanding, because they’ve coached him for such a long time. And what we saw in terms of Pete’s evaluation, Oli’s [Greg Olson] evaluation of him is what I’ve seen here. I think whatever we fit into schematically offensively, I think Geno can handle all that.“