AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, Nate Hobbs, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos are going through OTAs with first-round QB Bo Nix alongside QBs Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham. Denver HC Sean Payton is giving each their fair share of reps before camp to evaluate what they have properly.

“We try to split up all the reps,” Payton said, via ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “There’s going to be a time when you read into the reps, I don’t think it’s early in OTAs. It’s kind of the orphan group, they’re all orphan dogs. They’ve come from somewhere, but they’re doing good. It’s a good room.”

“We go by what we see. We try to get them as many reps as possible. We rotate. We’re rotating all of them right now. They’re all in a race to learn this system. Man, they’re doing well.”

Chargers

Chargers LB coach Navarro Bowman believes he’s the perfect fit for HC Jim Harbaugh‘s staff and is excited with what he’s building.

“I left it all out there on the field for him. Just his pre-game speeches and how he prepared us throughout the week, you just knew who you were coming to work for,” Bowman said, via PFT. “Being able to understand his message and get his nod, his approval on how I played, it’s my job to get guys to play that way and do the things that he expects us to do, or the players to do, I should say. I think I’m going to that. I think I fit right in. The guys just enjoy everything that we’ve got going on right now.”

Raiders

When appearing on The Rush with Maxx Crosby, Raiders CB Nate Hobbs said former GM Mike Mayock approached him as a rookie and told him he should focus on playing special teams.

“It was just crazy to me that the GM himself was telling me you’re not going to play this year,” said Hobbs, via RaidersWire.

Hobbs was drafted in 2021 and recalled playing the season during the pandemic. He dealt with a lot of personal matters at the time and also had a difficult time finding an agent to represent him.

“COVID hit. Season’s crazy. We go from 12 games to seven or eight games. Half our season is cut off,” Hobbs said. “On top of that I was going through a whole lot of [expletive], so my mind’s everywhere. … A lot of friends and family passing, so my mind wasn’t there, and on top of that I got hurt for the first time in the middle of the season, so I ended up having a bad season. At this point … I can’t get an agent to answer the phone. None of them are answering the phone. Like none of them. It was crazy. It was literally a low point in my life. I felt like I was chosen to help my family out of poverty. Do what I got to do for us … I felt like I lost it all. I felt like I lost my shot.”

Hobbs reflected on his conversation with Mayock as a rookie and felt personally affronted.

“When I got there the second day of the summer, I’m in the weight room and I’m working out,” said Hobbs. “Mike Mayock comes in and he’s like, ‘How are you doing?’ And I say, ‘I’m good, Coach, I just wanted to thank you for taking a chance on me, and whatever you want me to do, I’m going to do it to the best of my ability.’ And he was like, ‘Oh, yeah, while we’re on that subject, we think you’re going to be a good defensive player for us in the future and you’re going to come along, but we don’t think you’re ready for that now. We want you to be the best special teams player in the conference.’ So, I’m like, OK, I’m smiling and saying, ‘Yes, sir, I got you,’ but like I just told you about what was in my mind, I don’t a give a [expletive] about what nobody’s talking about. When I get on this field, I’m going to show you. I’m going to make it undeniable. I don’t care. Can’t nobody but Jesus tell me [expletive]. Real talk. And when I got on the field I did the best of my ability to stay on it.”