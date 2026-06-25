AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix is recovering from a fractured ankle he suffered in the AFC Divisional round. Nix said that his biggest concern about his injury is his mobility going forward.

“Well, my concern is they say it’s back healthy, as good as new, and I hadn’t really been like that in a couple years,” Nix said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s site. “So, my concern is maybe moving around a little bit better.”

As for their team in 2026, Nix said he is “very confident” that they are contenders to be a host team and reach the Super Bowl.

“Once you win a playoff game, you really feel like you can do anything, especially with the team that we have coming back,” Nix said. “We feel very confident that we can start winning these playoff games and host [games] for longer. So, it builds your confidence in a way that you can’t get anywhere else. Just from my experience to be able to play in a game like that, and not [just] win comfortably, but have to play later in the game, and then have to go into overtime. It’s a challenge, but like I said, the pressure, it’s a privilege. I just really enjoy it, and I really enjoy being in those positions, and I really enjoy having the football at the end of the game.”

Nix pointed out that he suffered ankle injuries in all levels of his football career and was successful every time he returned.

“When I had an ankle injury in high school, we won the state championship,” Nix said. “When I had an ankle injury in college, we went and won a lot of games at Oregon. Now, I expect it to be the same thing. For me, it’s just another bump in the road.”

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert has been working with new OC Mike McDaniel on some creative exercises as McDaniel emphasizes getting the ball out of Herbert’s hands quicker. The goal is to release the pass in less than 2.4 seconds on every rep, and Herbert has been using a green water ball to help practice his throwing motion for that.

“It’s only going to help us, getting the ball out in a position where [receivers] can turn up the field and make something happen,” Herbert said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. ” … It helps with the offensive line. It’s going to be good for our offense.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has been working back from an ACL and LCL injury this offseason after getting injured 14 games into the season. Kansas City G Trey Smith raved about Mahomes’ competitive nature as he’s attacked rehab, and talked about how it’s inspired him to do whatever he can to keep his quarterback upright.

“Pat (Patrick Mahomes) is the most competitive dude I’ve ever had the pleasure of being around. Right, I think he’s the greatest quarterback ever to play the game; he does things I’ve never seen. I don’t think we’ve ever really seen, as O-linemen, special jobs to keep him safe and cool, like to see him get hurt, like that hurt me a little bit,” Smith said, via The Set with Terron Armstead. “Just seeing the way he attacked it disputes volumes to his character, not only as a man, but as a player. As a competitor, like, dude, he’s attacked rehab every single day with everything he’s got.”

“Personally, I feel like, man, I owe it to him to have my best season, so he’s clean so that he can be an operator. It’s at a high level, but ultimately I just wanted to get back healthy, he’s going to do what he has to do, have a great training stuff, we’ll leave it at that. But, man, I love him, it’s good just to see you keep competing, man.”