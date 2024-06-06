AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson, Broncos, Raiders, Ravens

Broncos

Former Broncos QB Peyton Manning weighed in on the debate about whether to start first-round QB Bo Nix right away or let him sit and develop for some time.

“Look, I think experience is still your best teacher,” Manning said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s website. “There’s lots of philosophies and debates on whether you sit a rookie or you play him right away. Obviously Patrick Mahomes sat for a year, and then he’s been to an AFC Championship every year since. … If he would’ve played as a rookie, I still think he would’ve had the same success. I played as a rookie. It was not a fun year.”

“It’s well-documented how many interceptions that I threw. If any of these rookies wants to break my interception record, I’d be for it. I don’t want Bo to break it, but I’d like to get that off my resume. You’d think with 17 games that they’d be able to do it. It’s 28, it shouldn’t be that hard. But anyway, I’m over it. Look, they’re going to play the best quarterback.”

Raiders

Raiders DE Tyree Wilson said he’s been leaning on DE Maxx Crosby for leadership as he adjusts to the rigors of the NFL.

“Coming in from college, you think you’ve got everything figured out,” Wilson said, via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “But this year, I just slowed back down, started taking the coaching and just come out here and work. You gain respect by the actions that you put in, and it just really helped me take more steps up this year. I mean, I feel like it starts off the field. You’ve got to have good weight, good eating habits, sleeping habits, to be the best on the field. I learned that from a leader in the room.”

Crosby said he’s been hard on Wilson in order to get the best out of him.

“I’m always on him because I want what’s best for him,” Crosby said of Wilson. “When you’re a rookie, you don’t truly know anything. You’re just trying to learn and absorb as much information as you possibly can and put yourself in the best position to succeed. And if you don’t have a blueprint, you’re lost.”

Crosby is teaching Wilson the value of finishing plays and giving consistent effort, which he believes will play off for him in the long run.

“When I was young, I was literally relying off just playing my ass off and not quitting on anything,” Crosby said. “That was my niche … I would just make plays and get sacks just by effort alone. A guy like Tyree, he’s got all the tools and intangibles and everything like that. But for him, it’s just about being consistent.”

Ravens

When asked about replacing S Geno Stone, who signed with the Bengals this offseason, Ravens DC Zach Orr thinks they have “in-house candidates” to fill the third safety role.

“Yes, for sure,” Orr said, via RavensWire. “Obviously, with Kyle [Hamilton] being the ultimate chess piece, the third safety position is important. I feel like we have some great in-house candidates that [have been] working their butts off since Day One, so we’re excited. They had a good first three days of practice, so we’re excited to see where it goes. But yes, that position is important.”