AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Quentin Johnston, Xavier Worthy, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos RT Mike McGlinchey loves first-round QB Bo Nix‘s competitive edge and believes it can make him successful.

“Well certainly you see a guy that’s not afraid to compete,” McGlinchey said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “I think that’s the biggest factor for him as he’s come into this camp. You could put yourself behind by playing hesitant. It’s certainly a mistake that probably every player makes at some point in his career and especially as a young guy. We haven’t seen any of that from Bo and that’s been a really, really cool thing to watch. Certainly, he’s going to keep building on that confidence too.”

Chargers

Chargers WR Quentin Johnston looks to step into a bigger role after a disappointing rookie season. Johnston recalled his double move in the preseason game which drew a penalty and a near-spectacular catch where he couldn’t get his second foot down.

“Just something we’ve been practicing as a group and mastering all week,” Johnston said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “Obviously, we just need to go out there and perfect it, put it on display. That’s what I did. Broke him down at 10 (yards) like we practiced. Should have honestly gone outside a little bit more because he still kind of caught me, which is why I was kind of short on the ball. But other than that, it was just like we practiced, and I feel good about it.”

“Even though I didn’t get my (second) foot down, just putting my hands on display. I know that’s a doubt in a lot of people’s minds right now, but it’s not a doubt in my mind. So just any chance I can get, put that on display.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was glad to connect with rookie WR Xavier Worthy in their preseason game against the Lions and have WR Rashee Rice get four receptions as well.

“It was super important,” Mahomes said, via ChiefsWire. “Obviously, you saw that we were kind of majoring in that early. Trying to get him some routes where he can go out there and win and then getting Rashee [Rice] involved a little bit. You [have] got to find the right balance because you want to not put them in too much harm’s way, but you want them to go out there and get some confidence going. I was glad to get both those guys going early. Obviously, you want to score touchdowns. I thought we did good drives – kind of stalled out there in the red zone.”